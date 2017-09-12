Kobe Bryant's Lakers Jersey Retirement Reportedly Set for Dec. 18 vs. Warriors

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to retire Kobe Bryant's jersey number on Dec. 18 prior to a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in L.A.

While TMZ Sports noted that the Lakers have yet to confirm, the organization said in a letter to season-ticket holders that the Dec. 18 game would feature a "special event."

The 39-year-old Bryant retired at the conclusion of the 2015-16 season after a 20-year career spent entirely with the Lakers.

Bryant was named an All-Star on 18 occasions, won five NBA championships, reeled in two NBA Finals MVP awards and was named the regular-season MVP in 2007-08.

Kobe averaged 25.0 points per game during his illustrious career, and the two-time NBA scoring champion ranks third all time in career scoring behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.

An interesting storyline regarding his jersey retirement will be which number the Lakers will raise to the rafters, as he wore both No. 8 and No. 24.

Bryant donned No. 8 from his rookie year in 1996-97 through 2005-06 before switching to No. 24 for the remainder of his career.

Regardless of what the Lakers decide, Bryant will join a legendary group of players to have their jersey retired by the franchise, including Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O'Neal, Jerry West and others.