    Archie Goodwin, Trail Blazers Reportedly Agree to Training Camp Contract

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 12: Archie Goodwin #10 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on April 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a training camp deal with point guard Archie Goodwin, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

    Goodwin appeared in just 15 NBA games last season, three with the New Orleans Pelicans and 12 with the Brooklyn Nets. He had spent his previous three years with the Phoenix Suns.

    Goodwin averaged 7.9 PPG during his brief stint with the Nets last year and then had a solid summer-league showing with averages of 10.2 points and 2.4 assists in five games. 

    He also made an impact in the G-League last year while averaging 17 PPG in 34 contests.

    Although the 2013 first-round pick hasn't lived up to expectations, the 6'5" guard can still provide valuable depth for an NBA team.

    The Trail Blazers don't need help in the starting lineup with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum creating one of the best backcourts in the league, but Goodwin could potentially crack the rotation with only Shabazz Napier otherwise having point guard skills.

    He will also battle Allen Crabbe, Pat Connaughton and Tim Quarterman for a final spot on the roster.

