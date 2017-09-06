Michael Bennett Alleges Excessive Police Force After Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has alleged he was the victim of excessive force by police in Las Vegas.

In a post on his official Twitter account, Bennett wrote the incident took place after he attended the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight on Aug. 26:

Bennett concluded his post by noting he has hired legal representation "to investigate and explore all of my legal options including filing a civil lawsuit for the violation of my constitutional rights."

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted that Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris has been hired by Bennett and has called for the Las Vegas police department to release the body camera footage from the incident.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared the full release from Burris:

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick responded to Bennett's allegations, calling them "disgusting" via a post on his Twitter account:

The Seahawks star has become an outspoken activist in recent years. Following the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, he explained to reporters why he would continue to sit during the national anthem in protest:

"First of all, I want to make sure that people understand I love the military. My father was in the military. I love hot dogs, like any other American. I love football like any other American," he added. "But I don't love segregation. I don't love riots. I don't love oppression. I don't love gender slander. And I just want to see people have equality that they deserve."

Last year, when Kaepernick began kneeling to protest racial injustice during the national anthem before games, Bennett offered support for his right to do so.