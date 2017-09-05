Kirk Cousins Says God Told Him to Sign 1-Year Contract with Redskins

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins eschewed his agent for a higher power when it came time to put pen to paper on a contract.

Cousins spoke at Liberty University's convocation last Friday and detailed how he decided against signing a long-term deal with the team, opting instead for a one-year contract with Washington. He said he prayed about his decision and that he didn't "feel at peace" with signing the multiyear extension.

Liberty University transcribed Cousins' interview:

"I prayed about it, and I do believe that the Lord, at least in my life, likes to use one-year contracts and not long-term contracts. He likes to take me to the edge of the Red Sea and have me see there is water in front of me, there are mountains on either side, and there are Egyptians chasing me from behind. And He wants me to sit there for a moment and go, 'God, You better show up.' And then He parts the Red Sea and He's done that time and again in my life, on the football field and off the football field."

The comments come at the 13:55 mark of the video below:

After it failed to reach an agreement with Cousins on a new deal, Washington team president Bruce Allen released a statement providing the financial details of the extension offered:

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero clarified that $24 million of the $53 million that would've been guaranteed to Cousins was part of his one-year tender. In effect, the 2016 Pro Bowler was getting $29 million guaranteed in new money.

The Washington Post's Mike Jones reported the offer "also called for Cousins to essentially play for less in the seasons of 2019 through 2022," which he described as the "low $20 million range."

Going year to year in terms of contracts can be risky, but the strategy has made Cousins rich. He made a little over $19.9 million in 2016 to be the league's highest-paid quarterback, per Spotrac. He retained the title in 2017 as well.

Signing another one-year tender would be even more lucrative. Jones wrote the 2018 transition tag is estimated to be worth $28 million, while Cousins would make $34 million with the franchise tag.