Arsene Wenger: Ruling Arsenal out of Premier League Race Is 'Absolutely Stupid'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hit back at critics following his side's poor start to the 2017-18 season, saying it would be "absolutely stupid" to rule the Gunners out of the Premier League title race.

The north London outfit have lost two of their first three English top flight matches in the new season, but Wenger has called on Arsenal fans not to lose faith so early in the campaign, per beIN Sports (via Jack de Menezes of The Independent):

"People make their minds up very quickly and you forget how good you are—much quicker than you think. We must continue to believe in our strengths and not to forget. And ours fans as well, to have a successful season we need our fans. ... We want our fans to be behind us in this moment even if we are very sorry for what we delivered but to have a successful team we need to have that. ... It would be absolutely stupid to say today that we give up in the race for the championship."

Arsenal followed a 4-3 comeback win over Leicester City on the opening day of the new Premier League season with a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City and 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool ahead of the international break.

Gunners fans' pessimism was further compounded by a poor end to a transfer window in which relatively little money was spent by Arsenal and a number of deals were left uncompleted, as explained by BBC Sport's David Ornstein:

After finishing fifth in the Premier League last season and failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League it has not been the start of the term Arsenal would have wanted.

And it is little surprise they are being widely criticised.

Not only have they had a poor start to the season but little seems to have changed after almost a decade of consistent failure to launch a genuine title challenge.

Not since 2007-08—when Arsenal finished third in the league, four points back from champions Manchester United—have the Gunners managed to stay in touch at the top of the table through to the end of the campaign.

The start to the 2017-18 season indicates the situation may actually be worse, not better.

But Wenger is right to say Arsenal are not out the title race after three games, no team is.

A comprehensive victory over Bournemouth at home on Saturday followed by a decent result when they face defending champions Chelsea on Sept. 17, and Arsenal may be considered back in the hunt.