Usain Bolt Says His World Records Could Last 'At Least 15 to 20 Years'

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt predicted Tuesday during an appearance in Japan that the world records he set during his illustrious track career could last for two decades.

Jim Armstrong of the Associated Press passed along comments from Bolt, who said he went up against the "best era" of competition, which should allow his marks to stand the test of time.

"I think [they're] going to last a while," he said. "I think our era with Yohan Blake, Justin Gatlin and Asafa Powell and all these guys was the best era of athletes. If it was going to be broken, it would have been broken in this era, so I think I have at least 15 to 20 more years."

Bolt retired last month following the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. He finished third in the 100 meters behind the American duo of Gatlin and Christian Coleman and suffered a hamstring injury while trying to run the 4x100-meter relay for Jamaica.

It represented a mundane end for the fastest man in history.

The 31-year-old fan favorite is the world-record holder in both the 100 meters (9.58 seconds) and 200 meters (19.19 seconds) along with assorted other marks in relays and age-based races.

He won eight Olympic gold medals, highlighted by winning both the 100 and 200 in each of the Beijing, London and Rio Games. He added 14 more medals, including 11 golds, in World Championship races.

Looking toward the future, Bolt has been discouraged by the lack of competitive fire shown by the next wave of potential track superstars once the money starts to roll in, according to the AP.

"I've noticed a lot of the young athletes, as soon as they get their first contract and start making money, they really just don't care as much anymore," Bolt said. "A lot of them are satisfied with getting their first contract, going out and making their first team. If they are satisfied with that, then we're in trouble. Hopefully, a few of these young guys are going to be hungry and want to be great, and if we get those guys we will be OK, but so far it is not looking good."

Bolt added he walked away from the track because he had "nothing to prove," and his focus has shifted toward his personal life and potentially playing soccer.