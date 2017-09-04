Tottenham Transfer News: Suso to Pen New AC Milan Deal Amid Latest Rumours

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur target Suso is reportedly moving closer to penning a new deal with current club AC Milan.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the 23-year-old winger is in negotiations with Milan over a new deal despite the Rossoneri's huge summer spending, and it would effectively put paid to Spurs' chances of signing him if he does put pen to paper.

Marca (via Sky Sports' Blair Newman) reported Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino's interest in Suso over the summer.

The Spaniard enjoyed a terrific 2016-17 season in Serie A last term, netting seven goals and providing nine assists, and he has continued in a similar vein in the new campaign, per WhoScored.com:

He looks set to remain a key part of the Milan side in 2017-18, despite huge spending from the San Siro club in the summer, which topped out at £210 million, per Reuters' Brian Homewood (via MailOnline).

Suso could have been a fine addition for Spurs, who are arguably short on the kind of attacking competition and cover for Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli that they will need if they are to compete both domestically and in Europe this season.

His finishing is impressive, as is his link-up play, and he could add a further creative element to Pochettino's already exciting side.

However, it seems unlikely Spurs will be in a position to return for him when the transfer window opens again in January.

Suso's current contract with Milan only runs to 2019, but it will be tough to persuade the Rossoneri to part with him if he agrees a new deal at the San Siro.

The player himself also recently affirmed his commitment to the Italian giants, per Calciomercato: "I am not for sale, AC Milan won’t even sell me for €80 million and I am now close to signing a contract extension."