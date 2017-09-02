John Wall Says He Is 'The Best 2-Way Point Guard' in NBA

John Wall Says He Is 'The Best 2-Way Point Guard' in NBASeptember 2, 2017
John Wall is always one to exude confidence, and that was evident this week when he told BallIsLife (h/t CSN Wizards) he believes he's the NBA's premier floor general.
"I'm the best two-way point guard in the league," Wall said.
It's hardly a new sentiment from Wall.
In February, the Wizards' $170 million man went on ESPN's First Take and proclaimed he was the league's top point guard.
"I've been saying for the last couple of years I probably haven't been getting the recognition that I wanted," Wall said at the time. "But it comes with winning. You've got to be able to win."
The four-time All-Star was a dynamo last season when he averaged career highs of 23.1 points, 10.7 assists and 2.0 steals en route to All-NBA Third Team honors.
LeBron Dunks on Mcgee
However, his defense left something to be desired.
Although the Wizards boasted a positive net rating (plus-3.9 points per 100 possessions) with Wall on the floor, their defensive rating ballooned to 107.3 during those same minutes.
By comparison, the Los Angeles Clippers' net rating with Chris Paul on the floor last season was plus-14.9 points per 100 possessions thanks to a defensive rating of 101.3.
The story was similar for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, while Russell Westbrook's figures (plus-3.3 net rating, 104.6 defensive rating) weren't quite as robust with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
But as Wall acknowledged, winning can change perceptions in a hurry.
And with the Wizards well positioned to crack 50 wins for the first time since 1978-79, Wall's profile could be on the rise once again as he attempts to shake up the Eastern Conference landscape when October rolls around.
Stats courtesy of NBA.com.