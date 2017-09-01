Arsene Wenger Admits Thomas Lemar Rejected Arsenal, Talks Alexis Sanchez

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger has admitted Thomas Lemar rejected a transfer to Arsenal on deadline day in favour of staying with Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco.

Wenger made the admission during an interview with beIN Sports (US Only):

Lemar staying put meant the Gunners didn't sanction a deal to sell contract rebel Alexis Sanchez to Premier League rivals Manchester City. However, Wenger believes the player whose contract expires next summer will remain focused and give his best for the Gunners this season, despite not getting his move away:

The Gunners used the final day of the summer transfer window in England to lodge a massive bid for Lemar, but the precocious France international had his doubts, per Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News:

Lemar's decision meant Sanchez wasn't allowed to seal a move to City. This was despite the clubs agreeing a fee for the Chile international forward, according to BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

Additional context on Lemar's decision to resist a move to Arsenal has been provided by French source L'Equipe (h/t Metro): "But Lemar turned down Arsenal, with L’Equipe claiming that the midfielder ‘only had eyes for Liverpool."

Yet the player himself has told Canal+ Sport (h/t Mark Critchley of The Independent) he is happy at Monaco: "I'm a Monaco player, I'm very happy there. Now, I'm going to have a good season with my club, try to improve and move forward in my career."

If Lemar did prefer moving to Liverpool over joining the Gunners, his mind may have been made up by Arsenal's last league game. The north London side were handily beaten 4-0 by the Reds at Anfield.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

It's a defeat that's left Arsenal on three points after three matches and looking a million miles away from being realistic title contenders. Getting out of trouble will demand quality performances from Sanchez, the Gunners' standout player last season.

However, Sanchez is said to be "furious" with Arsenal over the collapse of his proposed move to Manchester, per Goal's Sam Lee and Chris Wheatley. Such an attitude doesn't bode well for the Chilean being the attacking talisman beleaguered manager Wenger needs him to be.

Wenger's confidence Sanchez will perform exposes the risk of the Gunners' strategy to keep a want-away player for the last year of his contract, rather than cashing in.

As John Cross of the Daily Mirror pointed out, Wenger and Arsenal had no way of looking good no matter how the Sanchez saga was resolved this summer:

Had they signed Lemar, the Gunners could have justified moving Sanchez on. Yet the club has at least managed to emerge from this transfer window with its most talented player still on the books.

It's now over to Sanchez to prove he can still be committed to the cause, even if he may rather be somewhere else.