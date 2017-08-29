    Giants Reportedly Interested in Trading for Justin Upton

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2017

    ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 14: Justin Upton #8 of the Detroit Tigers runs the bases after a two-run homerun against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 14, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    The San Francisco Giants reportedly have their eyes on Detroit Tigers outfielder Justin Upton.

    On Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network cited sources who said San Francisco was interested in the slugger, although he granted Upton's opt-out after the 2017 season is "a major hurdle" as Detroit thinks about moving him.

    According to Spotrac, Upton wouldn't be an unrestricted free agent until 2022 with his six-year deal worth more than $132 million but has the opt-out available to potentially hit the open market during the coming offseason.

    It would make sense from San Francisco's perspective the interest would be much higher if he didn't opt out, considering the team is not heading to the playoffs this year. Morosi added more details:

    Upton is a four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks before playing for the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres. He signed the deal with Detroit going into the 2016 campaign.

    He is in the midst of an impressive year and is slashing .280/.364/.549 with 28 home runs and 94 RBI. He would provide a significant power boost for a Giants lineup struggling with the long ball.

    San Francisco is dead last in the league in home runs this season, which is one reason it sits in last place in the National League West.

