    Julian Edelman's Knee Injury Reportedly Confirmed as Completely Torn ACL

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2017

    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is taken off the field on a cart during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
    Duane Burleson/Associated Press

    An MRI of New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's knee reportedly showed he tore his ACL during Friday's preseason win over the Detroit Lions.

    Per Albert Breer of The MMQB, the MRI showed a complete ACL tear in his right knee. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Breer's report.

    Edelman was carted to the locker room in the first quarter after he went down with a non-contact injury while making a cut following a reception from quarterback Tom Brady.

    ESPN.com's Jeff Darlington reported following Friday's game that Edelman was "not optimistic" about the MRI and believed he tore his ACL.

    Brady was asked about Edelman's injury after the Patriots defeated the Lions 30-28, via ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein:

    "We'll see what the extent is," Brady said. "We're all hoping for the best. It's tough any time a teammate goes down. We've all been playing long enough where, when someone does, other people have to step in and fill the void.

    "Hopefully that's not the case, but, you know, we'll figure it out tomorrow."

    Edelman has been with the Patriots his entire career. The 31-year-old has risen from a seventh-round draft pick in 2009 to become one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. He has recorded at least 92 receptions in three of the last four seasons and set a career high with 1,106 receiving yards in 2016.

