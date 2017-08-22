Arsenal Transfer News: More Thomas Lemar Rumours, Marcus McGuane Worry

Claude Paris/Associated Press

The French media has once again linked Monaco star Thomas Lemar with Arsenal, saying a move is back on, while Italian champions Juventus and Manchester United are reportedly eying Gunners youngster Marcus McGuane.

According to Le 10 Sport (h/t Metro), Lemar has been linked with the north London outfit throughout the summer, and Monaco have so far told Arsenal he is not for sale. They've now changed their minds, however, and are contemplating a sale in the final days of the transfer window, according to the reports.

It's the latest twist in a saga that has dragged on for weeks, one of many involving the French champions. Monaco have already sold a number of players this summer, and if the French media are to believed, they aren't done yet.

Not to be outdone, Sky Italia (via Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports) linked two more stars with exits:

Monaco are unlikely to sell all three of Lemar, Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho with less than two weeks left in the transfer window, knowing full well there's not enough time to find quality replacements.

One or even two could still move, although just the one transfer is more likely. That isn't stopping the international press from speculating on just about every player in the squad, however, with wild rumours of dressing-room issues and conflicts emerging as well.

Per Get French Football News, things appear fine in the principality:

Arsenal's main needs are on the defensive side of the ball, but winger Lemar would be an excellent investment for the future, as well as an impact player. The Gunners aren't expected to be very active ahead of deadline day, but manager Arsene Wenger won't turn down deals if they're of solid value.

He told Sky Sports (via Metro) as much, saying:

“We are open to an exceptional player. However, just to remind you we have 33 players here and they are all good players.

“That’s unmanageable so to bring one more player in for the sake of it would be stupid, but if we find an exceptional one, we will do it.”

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported Juventus are in pole position to sign McGuane, a top prospect from Arsenal's academy with just a single season left on his current deal.

The 18-year-old is tipped as a future member of the senior squad and was last year's captain of the England Under-18 side. United, Napoli and several Championship clubs are also said to be interested.

Arsenal have struggled integrating academy members into their squad the last few years, with only a handful of players seeing limited playing time with the seniors. Much is expected from the likes of Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Alex Iwobi, but so far, their impact has been limited, and more established signings have been the priority.