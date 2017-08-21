Donald Penn Reportedly Will End Raiders Holdout as Early as Tuesday

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Donald Penn is reportedly expected back at practice as early as Tuesday.

Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the news Monday, citing league sources who said Penn is expected to end a holdout that has lasted 25 days. He missed the entirety of the team's training camp in Napa, California, in an effort to bolster his 2017 salary of $5.95 million.

"That isn't going to happen—not yet at least, as negotiations may pick up once Penn returns—but he will likely get that salary guaranteed for at least this season," Tafur wrote.

