    Donald Penn Reportedly Will End Raiders Holdout as Early as Tuesday

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2017

    Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn (72) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The Raiders won 33-16. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Donald Penn is reportedly expected back at practice as early as Tuesday.

    Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the news Monday, citing league sources who said Penn is expected to end a holdout that has lasted 25 days. He missed the entirety of the team's training camp in Napa, California, in an effort to bolster his 2017 salary of $5.95 million. 

    "That isn't going to happen—not yet at least, as negotiations may pick up once Penn returns—but he will likely get that salary guaranteed for at least this season," Tafur wrote. 

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

