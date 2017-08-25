Best and Worst Scenarios for Arsenal in the Rest of the Transfer Window

With the summer transfer deadline approaching on August 31, the success of Arsenal's summer window is in the balance.

The Gunners got off to a great start, recruiting Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette with impressive efficiency. However, since then, things have slowed. The likes of Wojciech Szczesny, Gabriel Paulista and Carl Jenkinson have all been shipped out, but Arsenal have not managed to add any further signings.

With the trio of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all under a year away from the end of their contracts, it really does feel like Arsenal's summer could swing either way before the window closes.

In this piece, Bleacher Report takes a look at the best and worst case scenarios for Arsene Wenger in what remains of the window.

Best: Alexis Sanchez stays

Arsenal need to do everything in their power to keep hold of Alexis. If they are to stand any chance of mounting a serious challenge for silverware this season, it is essential that he stays.

To his credit, Arsene Wenger appears hell-bent on keeping Alexis at the Emirates Stadium. With just one season remaining on his contract, many clubs would have buckled under the pressure to sell. Wenger seemingly recognises that losing his star player would be disastrous not only for morale at the club, but for his own credibility as manager.

It's unrealistic to expect Alexis to extend his contract before the window closes—if at all. However, if Arsenal can guarantee they keep him until January, it gives them a chance to sit back down at the negotiating table and try to find an agreement that suits all parties.

Worst: Alexis joins Manchester City

Try though they might, Arsenal fans can't escape the fear that their club might sanction a late deal for Sanchez.

Wenger may talk publicly of wanting to keep the Chilean, but he spoke in similar terms about the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie before ultimately allowing them to go. Keeping Alexis might mean losing him for nothing in 12 months, and Arsenal are not a club renowned for taking that kind of financial risk.

According to Steve Bates of The Mirror, Manchester City will make an offer of £70 million for Alexis before the end of the window. City have snatched the likes of Samir Nasri and Emmanuel Adebayor away from Arsenal before, and if Alexis were to follow suit, it would deal a huge blow to the Gunners.

Best: Julian Draxler arrives

Paris Saint-Germain seem intent on breaking all records for transfer expenditure this summer, but at some point they are going to have to try to balance the books. Jack de Menezes of The Independent has reported on claims in France that Julian Draxler could be one of the victims of PSG's cost-cutting exercise:

"French newspaper L'Equipe claim that the Germany international has been told in no uncertain terms that he is no longer needed at Paris Saint-Germain, just eight months after joining from German side Wolfsburg."

De Menezes makes it clear that Draxler has long been on Wenger's radar, and this could be an ideal opportunity to finally lure the German international to north London.

If the uncertainty over Alexis and Ozil remains, signing Draxler would not only be a smart move to convince the pair of the club's ambition—it might also enable him to be gradually bedded in as an eventual replacement.

Worst: No further signings

Wenger has intimated that with such a big squad, he is loath to make more signings. Speaking after the defeat at Stoke City, he said:

"I expect to sell players first, that is all. I expect some players to go because we have too many players and it is not manageable. We have 33 players at the moment, and that is too many players."

It would be worrying if Wenger chose not to strengthen his squad any further. Arsenal finished fifth last season, and the additions of Kolasinac and Lacazette seem insufficient to propel them to the upper reaches of the table.

Best: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs a new deal

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arsenal are locked in intense negotiations over the player's future. The main sticking point appears to be Oxlade-Chamberlain's desire to be deployed as a central midfielder; in the current system, it's clear Wenger views him principally as a wing-back.

The thing is: he's a terrific wing-back. The battle between Oxlade-Chamberlain and Hector Bellerin to be first choice on the right flank is a fierce (and healthy) one, and the Englishman's versatility makes him a handy member of the squad.

Unlike Alexis, Oxlade-Chamberlain is not someone Arsenal should keep all costs. It wouldn't make much sense to let him leave for free in a year, especially if there is interest now. However, the best outcome would surely be the player committing to a new long-term deal to ensure he spends his best years at the Emirates Stadium.

Worst: The Ox goes to Chelsea

All summer long, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a move to Chelsea. According to John Cross of The Mirror, it's a matter of time until the Blues' interest becomes official.

It would be frustrating to lose "The Ox" to a rival club just as he is threatening to fulfil his potential. What's more, he would immediately strengthen the champions, as he looks like he could be an upgrade on Victor Moses at right-wing back in Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 formation.

Best: Arsenal sign Jean Michael Seri

Midfield is an area that really needs attention before the window closes. Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey are Wenger's current first-choice pairing, but there are question marks over their ability to bring balance to the Arsenal side.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Nice's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri by ESPN sources, according to Peter O'Rourke.

On paper, Seri would fix many of the problems in the Arsenal midfield: he is defensively diligent, as well as being an excellent dribbler. Those quick feet are somewhat reminiscent of Santi Cazorla, whose ability to escape his marker was an integral part of the Arsenal team prior to his long-term Achilles injury.

Signing Seri would bring variety, quality and depth to the Arsenal midfield. At a mooted €40 million, he's also reasonably priced in the current market.

Worst: Arsenal are stuck with Mathieu Debuchy

It might be unfair to single Mathieu Debuchy out, but he typifies the squad players that Arsenal are currently lumbered with. The likes of Kieran Gibbs, Lucas Perez and Joel Campbell are also still on the books, despite having been surplus to requirements for some time.

Arsenal need to trim the fat from their squad and clear some space off their sizeable wage bill. It would be utterly maddening to pay the wages of unwanted players for another full year.

James McNicholas is Bleacher Report's lead Arsenal correspondent and follows the club from a London base.