Liverpool Transfer News: Emre Can Rumours, Latest on Manuel Lanzini

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Juventus will reportedly put their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can on hold until January after they agreed a deal for Blaise Matuidi.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the Italian champions will resist making an offer for the German until midway through the season. It's added that, with less than one year to run on his deal, Juve would potentially be able to agree a pre-contract with Can.

Juventus confirmed on their official website on Friday that they had snapped up the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder on a three-year deal. It's a move that means they are well stocked in the middle of the pitch.

Getty Images - Juventus FC/Getty Images

But Can is said to remain a target. That despite manager Massimiliano Allegri now having Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira battling for starting spots in the team.

Speaking about Can's contract situation, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted there were some complications. "The situation is not perfect; I would prefer that he has already signed, but I am still positive we can find the right solution for both sides," he said, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo.

As noted by our own Karl Matchett, already this season the Germany international has shown how important he is to the team:

Of Liverpool's options in midfield, Can is the most multifaceted. On the ball he is composed, out of possession he is combative, and he can also chip in with the occasional key goal. At 23, his best is arguably still to come, and Liverpool supporters will hope to see him flourish for a while yet at Anfield.

But Juve are a tempting proposition, and should it get to a point in 2018 where they are allowed to discuss a contract with Can, the reigning Serie A champions would be able to make a fascinating pitch.

Slaven Bilic Dismisses Manuel Lanzini Links

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has insisted the club would resist any approach for Manuel Lanzini from Liverpool this summer.

As noted by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the midfielder has been mentioned as a possible target for the Reds if they were to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. However, the Hammers manager doesn't see his creator-in-chief moving anywhere.

"I speak to Manu every day; he is happy," said Bilic. "He feels at home, he feels liked. You can see it, you don't have to talk to him and you can see by how he is smiling and is happy. ... I am sure he is going to stay with us."

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

As noted by Paul Joyce of the Times, Liverpool have rejected a fresh bid from Barcelona worth £118 million for Coutinho. Dean Jones suggested last month the 24-year-old has been on the Reds' radar:

The Argentinian has showed similarities to Coutinho during his time in the Premier League. The way Lanzini bustles forward with the ball, accelerates past opponents and knits together play is stylistically reminiscent to the Liverpool No. 10.

However, after rejecting an offer of such substance from Barcelona, it appears Liverpool are ready to do everything they can to keep their player on board. Lanzini, as a result, will surely stay in claret and blue this term.