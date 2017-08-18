Report: LeBron James, Drake Among Celebrities to Attend Mayweather vs. McGregor

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

NBA star LeBron James, rapper Drake and Hollywood headliner Angelina Jolie will be just some of the celebrities in attendance when Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.

TMZ Sports revealed a partial list of the star attendees set to witness arguably the biggest combat sports event in recent history. It will also count Denzel Washington, LL Cool J and technology pioneer Elon Musk among its spectators.

The action looks set to carry on after the bout, too, as TMZ reported there will be some of the "wildest afterparties of the year."

The inter-combat sport showdown is expected to draw attention like few others as McGregor makes his professional boxing debut against 49-0 Mayweather, returning after almost two years retired.

The script writes itself, but while The Notorious was once offered impossible odds to emerge victorious, ESPN Stats & Info recently illustrated how his chances have steadily improved in the weeks leading up to their duel:

Other actors and actresses expected to be in attendance include Jamie Foxx, Charlize Theron and known fight fan Mark Wahlberg. The latter told JOE.ie in June he predicts a stiffer contest than some may expect:

The Aug. 26 meeting is expected to break new ground in more ways than one. The Independent's Luke Brown reported an expected fight purse of $500 million (£390 million) is likely to be up for grabs.

Both Mayweather and McGregor tend to draw star-studded audiences to their matchups, and a meeting between the two will make for one mega-meeting of glitz and glamour.

Multiplatinum award-winning artist Justin Bieber has accompanied Money for his ring walks against Manny Pacquiao, Marcos Maidana and Canelo Alvarez, but even he recently told TMZ he doesn't see his companion knocking McGregor out.

There's no word as to whether Bieber will again walk alongside Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in just over a week's time, as if any more star power was needed at the venue.

There are sure to be a host of celebrities and stars who show up without any prior warning, with one of the biggest fights in recent history swiftly drawing in an elite crowd to match the occasion.