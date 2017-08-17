LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Reportedly Did Not Meet in Miami Amid Discord Rumors

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers stars Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reportedly did not meet in Miami to discuss where things currently stand between the two.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith disputed a report earlier this week from ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo about the James-Irving meeting during Thursday's episode of First Take:

Rizzo reported Tuesday that James and Irving had a cordial meeting in Florida, via King James Gospel:

"From very reliable sources. Plural. Kyrie and LeBron were in the same room over the weekend in Florida…Apparently these guys were in the same room and here's the deal. I don't know if there's a thawing out process. All I do know is LeBron didn't punch Kyrie the way Stephen A thought he would. I can report that. As for what they talked about or discussed…it was very cool. They didn't get into any heated discussions."

Irving has been seeking a trade from the Cavs, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst first reported July 24.

In the same report, Windhorst noted James was "was blindsided and disappointed" to learn about Irving's trade request.

Smith said on the July 25 episode of his ESPN Radio show (via CBS Sports' Kyle Boone) people in James' camp said the four-time NBA MVP "would be tempted, quote, 'to beat [Irving's] ass'" if the two were in the same proximity.

Irving has spent his entire six-year NBA career with the Cavaliers. He was drafted No. 1 overall by the team in 2011, made the All-Star team four times and helped lead the franchise to the 2016 NBA championship.