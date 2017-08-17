    LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Reportedly Did Not Meet in Miami Amid Discord Rumors

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 7: Kyrie Irving #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors in Game Three of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 7, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    Cleveland Cavaliers stars Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reportedly did not meet in Miami to discuss where things currently stand between the two. 

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith disputed a report earlier this week from ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo about the James-Irving meeting during Thursday's episode of First Take:

    Rizzo reported Tuesday that James and Irving had a cordial meeting in Florida, via King James Gospel

    "From very reliable sources. Plural. Kyrie and LeBron were in the same room over the weekend in Florida…Apparently these guys were in the same room and here's the deal. I don't know if there's a thawing out process. All I do know is LeBron didn't punch Kyrie the way Stephen A thought he would. I can report that. As for what they talked about or discussed…it was very cool. They didn't get into any heated discussions."

    Irving has been seeking a trade from the Cavs, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst first reported July 24. 

    In the same report, Windhorst noted James was "was blindsided and disappointed" to learn about Irving's trade request. 

    Smith said on the July 25 episode of his ESPN Radio show (via CBS Sports' Kyle Boone) people in James' camp said the four-time NBA MVP "would be tempted, quote, 'to beat [Irving's] ass'" if the two were in the same proximity. 

    Irving has spent his entire six-year NBA career with the Cavaliers. He was drafted No. 1 overall by the team in 2011, made the All-Star team four times and helped lead the franchise to the 2016 NBA championship.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Agrees with LBJ: 'We Don't F--k' with Trump

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      B/R's Next-Generation NBA Superstars

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      B/R NBA Redraft: Full Squads

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Spurs Wants Kyrie, but It'll Take a Miracle to Get Him

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer