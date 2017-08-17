Barcelona Issue Statement After Van Crashes Into Pedestrians

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

FC Barcelona have issued a statement offering sympathy for the victims of a suspected terrorist attack in the largely tourist district of Las Ramblas on Thursday.

The Camp Nou club released these words on Twitter in the wake of the reported attack:

A van crashed into pedestrians, with local media initially reporting "at least 13 people" had been killed and dozens more injured, per Nick Harley, Hannah Strange, James Rothwell and Victoria Ward of the Daily Telegraph.

Following those reports, Catalan police have confirmed one fatality and 32 injuries, with 10 of those injuries deemed serious, according to Mossos, the official police force of Catalonia (h/t Nicola Slawson and Sam Jones of the Guardian): "There has been some confusion, as it typical in these situations, about the numbers of fatalities. Local broadcast media outlets are reporting that 13 have died, citing police sources. Other media including El Pais are saying there were at least 10 are dead. The above are the official figures."

A van crashed into pedestrians in the heart of Las Ramblas, the lengthy boulevard running through the centre of Barcelona. The street has traditionally been a busy and popular spot for tourists.

Police have been treating the incident as a terrorist attack while searching for the driver, who is said to have fled, according to local media reports (h/t BBC News).

Barcelona's football club has moved quickly to unite with the city after this disturbing and tragic event.