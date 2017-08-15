Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Cavs Fixated on Kristaps Porzingis and Young Stars

Kathy Kmonicek/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly focused on adding a young franchise cornerstone in any potential Kyrie Irving trade in order to prepare for LeBron James' possible free-agent exit next summer.

On Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com noted the Cavs have showed interest in Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Josh Jackson (Phoenix Suns) and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) as they explore options with Irving.

Porzingis is Cleveland's "primary" target in trade discussions surrounding its point guard, but talks aren't expected to heat up until next month, per Wojnarowski. The Cavaliers would likely need to take on Joakim Noah's bloated contract to make a deal work.

Last month, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reported Irving requested a trade from the organization during a meeting with team officials. He mentioned the Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves as his preferred destinations.

NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing Right Arrow Icon

He doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract, however. Furthermore, he only has two guaranteed years left on his current deal, an issue that could make teams less willing to part with young stars.

As one example, Terry Pluto of the Plain Dealer passed along word in early August the Nuggets were not interested in a trade that would send Murray and Gary Harris to the Cavs.

Cleveland general manager Koby Altman said in late July he's spoken with the point guard's camp about the situation, but he otherwise didn't have an update, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

"It's a fluid situation and something that we are just not going to address right now," he said.

Between the possible Irving trade and James' uncertain future, the Cavaliers' new GM will have his hands full.