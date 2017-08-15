Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Blaise Matuidi and Kwadwo Asamoah

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly closing in on the signing of Blaise Matuidi from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Italian champions have intensified their interest in the France international and are hoping to get a deal done for around €15 million.

As noted in the report, Juventus were close to bringing in the 30-year-old last summer, and it appears as though they still have a strong interest in him. Matuidi has not started any of PSG’s three matches so far in Ligue 1 this season, featuring for just three minutes in total.

Here’s how the story was covered in Italy, per Gianluca Di Marzio:

For Juventus, getting a player of Matuidi’s calibre for that price would represent a wonderful piece of business.

The midfielder may have fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, although he’s proved himself as one of the most competent operators around at the heart of a team. Matuidi is defensively capable, a forceful runner and someone who can chip in with important goals too.

He’s a little different to the current options manager Massimiliano Allegri can call upon in the centre of midfield, too, with Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic all vying for a starting spot last season.

French football journalist Andrew Gibney offered his opinion on what he believes Matuidi would bring:

Those rumbustious qualities were a little bit lacking in Juve’s squad last season, especially when Khedira was absent. With Mario Lemina moved on to Southampton, Allegri would undoubtedly benefit from another enforcer in the middle of the park.

Matuidi brings that, and being left-sided, he also offers fantastic balance. After six years at the Parc des Princes, a new club and some new challenges may rekindle the midfielder’s best again.

Kwadwo Asamoah Staying Put

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Football Italia), Juventus have no intention of letting Kwadwo Asamoah leave the club this summer.

As noted by Football Italia, there have been some reports suggesting the Ghanaian is set to join Galatasaray. However, Di Marzio has insisted there is a willingness to keep both Asamoah and Alex Sandro at Juve.

Asamoah has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus in recent seasons, starting just 16 games in Serie A last term. At his best, between 2012 and 2014, he was a crucial part of the Juve setup, operating in midfield and turning in dominant performances on a consistent basis.

Now he’s become a utility player at the club, and the chance to start afresh elsewhere, with the guarantee of consistent minutes, would be to the player’s benefit.

Hesitation behind a deal from a Bianconeri perspective may be understandable, though. Asamoah is such a useful player to have around the squad, as he can operate at left-back—his most common position last term—on the left of midfield and in the middle of the park.

While he may not be to the standard he was three years ago, the 28-year-old remains a solid option in all those roles. Given the number of games Juventus will be involved in this season, he can be a valuable asset.