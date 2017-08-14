Arsenal Transfer News: Olivier Giroud Opens Up on Summer Exit Rumours

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud has explained his decision to stay at Arsenal, amid plenty of rumours throughout the summer linking him with moves away from the club.

As reported by James Benge of the London Evening Standard, the France international said he contemplated leaving due to worries over his playing time, but something in his “soul and heart” told him not to go:

“There was something in my soul and in my heart which told me to stay.

“I've been hesitating because I'm the most happy man when I play and I am on the pitch.

“But I keep the faith and I still believe I can have an important part to play this season in the club and I feel good in my head and also physically.

“So I am 100 per cent focused on the club project. I've been through five amazing years here so I felt like the story had to continue.”

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

The former Montpellier man has been the main man up front for the Gunners for years, but with the arrival of compatriot Alexandre Lacazette this summer, it was clear his role would transition into that of a backup.

That led to plenty of speculation regarding his future, with a host of clubs said to be interested. Per the report, the likes of West Ham United, Marseille and Borussia Dortmund were all possible suitors, among others.

Giroud decided to stay, however, and immediately proved his value on the first matchday of the Premier League season. Coming off the bench, the 30-year-old scored the winner against Leicester City in a 4-3 spectacle.

The goal―and many key strikes before it―had many believing Giroud's best role might be that of a super-sub, rather than a starter elsewhere. Bleacher Report's James McNicholas was one of many pundits to say so:

Giroud has a remarkable track record for the French national team, and if he transitions to a full-time role as a depth option and super-sub, there's a good chance he'll lose his spot with Les Bleus. France have tremendous attacking depth and superb young talent coming through the ranks, including Monaco's Kylian Mbappe and Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele.

But while logic dictates the smart move would be a transfer for Giroud, the striker appears determined to make his mark at the Emirates Stadium. Manager Arsene Wenger was delighted when he found out, per Jeremy Wilson of the Daily Telegraph:

Giroud has always been a popular figure among the fans, and his decision to stay will only make the Gunners faithful fall in love with him more. Having a player of his caliber available from the bench is a tremendous luxury and the kind of depth teams need to have to make a serious push for the title.