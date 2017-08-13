    Marshawn Lynch Told Jack Del Rio He's Been Sitting During Anthem for 11 Years

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2017

    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) sits during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem Saturday night before his team's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium, and head coach Jack Del Rio addressed the decision.                         

    "On Marshawn, talked to Marshawn trying to make sure we're on the same page," Del Rio said, per NFL.com. "He said, 'This is something I've done for 11 years. It's not a form of anything other than me being myself.' I said, 'So you understand how I feel, I very strongly believe in standing for the national anthem. But I'm going to respect you as a man, you do your thing. We'll do ours.' It's a non-issue for me."

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

