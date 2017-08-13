Marshawn Lynch Sits During National Anthem Before Raiders vs. Cardinals Game

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat for the national anthem prior to Saturday night's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mark J. Rebilas posted a photo of Lynch seated on a cooler while staffers and teammates around him were standing:

Lynch, who did not play Saturday, spoke out in support of Colin Kaepernick when the free-agent quarterback first decided to silently protest social injustice and police brutality during "The Star-Spangled Banner" last season with the San Francisco 49ers.

"I'd rather see him take a knee than stand up, put his hands up, and get murdered," Lynch said during an appearance on TBS' Conan in September 2016 (h/t SB Nation). "So, I mean, my take on it is s--t's got to start somewhere, and if that was the starting point—I just hope people open up their eyes to see there's really a problem going on, and something needs to be done for it to stop."