Kevin Durant Discusses Decision to Take Pay Cut with Warriors

Over a month after re-signing with the Golden State Warriors on a below-market deal worth $53 million over two years, Kevin Durant said he took less money, in part, to keep the team's core together.

Speaking to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Durant had this to say about his decision:

"Well, I'm a smart guy and I want to keep this thing going and looking at Andre [Iguodala] and Shaun (Livingston) and Steph (Curry) — they all should make the most money that they can make and get what they deserve. Because they were all underpaid and I knew at some point they'd want to get what they deserve. So I just took a step back and let the chips fall where they may. Then I took it in my hands. I wanted to keep the team together and I thought it was going to help the ownership bring all the guys back. And on top of that, it's my money. It's my decision. I can do what the hell I want with it."

Slater reported on July 3, after Durant agreed to his new deal, that his $25 million salary for the 2017-18 season is $6.8 million less than expected and $9.5 million less than the maximum.

Albert Nahmad of Heat Hoops reported Durant's decision saved the Warriors approximately $25 million in salary and luxury-tax money.

The Warriors had a busy offseason, as general manager Bob Myers negotiated a five-year supermax deal with Stephen Curry and three-year extensions with Iguodala and Livingston.

Durant's two-year deal includes an opt-out after the 2017-18 season that will allow him to work out a long-term max extension with the Warriors next summer.