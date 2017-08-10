    Tim Kawakami Thinks Warriors Will 'Try to Find a Way' to Land Paul George

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 5: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers before the game against the Indiana Pacers on December 5, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    The Athletic's Tim Kawakami told Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post on his podcast, Posting Up, that both he and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic believe the Golden State Warriors will make a strong push to sign superstar Paul George next summer (h/t Dan Feldman of Pro Basketball Talk):

    "Marcus and I have teased this for more than a year. We think they’re going to go after Paul George, somehow. I think Joe Lacob is going to try to find a way to get Paul George. I don’t know how that would happen, but I didn’t know how it was going to happen when they were—three years ago, when they said they were go after Durant. Well, they didn’t say it. But they might have whispered it."

    While that sounds intriguing (or horrifying, depending on your team allegiance), it would be quite the feat if the Warriors could somehow afford George under the salary cap. Let's take a look at the team's main commitments for next season, per Spotrac:

    • Steph Curry: $37.4 million cap hit
    • Kevin Durant: $26.2 million cap hit (player option)
    • Klay Thompson: $18.9 million cap hit
    • Draymond Green: $17.4 million cap hit
    • Andre Iguodala: $16.0 million cap hit
    • Shaun Livingston: $8.3 million

    With the salaries above, the Warriors are already sitting at $124.2 million against the cap, which takes them way into the luxury tax and ensures they couldn't afford George under the hard cap.

    Durant likely will opt out after this season and earn himself a nice raise. That actually helps the Warriors, since they will have his Bird rights next summer and can go above the cap to sign him, which is how they can squeeze him in.

    They wouldn't have them for George in free agency, however. And while the hard cap will likely rise from the $119.266 million it is this season, it wouldn't rise enough.

    There are workarounds. Maybe they trade one of the above pieces to land George at the trade deadline. Maybe they convince the Thunder to take on Iguodala and Livingston in a sign-and-trade, though they'd still have to squeeze all of these salaries under the hard cap in that scenario, which would mean major discounts from Durant and George.

    So barring a trade of some kind, it's hard to figure out how the math would work for George in Golden State, and even then it's complicated and might cost the Warriors a player like Thompson. But the Warriors shocked the NBA and signed Durant a summer ago, so if any team could figure out a way to work the cap and land George, it's Golden State.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Twitter Battles Over Cereal

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Will Be NBA Live 18 Cover Star

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      PGs Are Finally Having Their Moment

      Dar-Wei Chen
      via 16 Wins A Ring
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Kings' Randolph Arrested for Weed

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report