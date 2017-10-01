EJ Manuel's Fantasy Outlook After Derek Carr's Injury

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

An injury to Derek Carr not only is a realization of the worst-case scenario for the Oakland Raiders, but also leaves plenty of fantasy teams in a tough place going forward.

The Pro Bowler left the team's Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos with a back injury and could miss time, although the issue doesn't appear likely to keep him out too long.

"Should be something that cleans up quickly," head coach Jack Del Rio said of Carr's back spasms, per Jim Trotter of ESPN.

Carr is a talented young player with a lot of help around him and a great offensive line in front of him, putting him in the perfect place to succeed. While this situation should help make things easier for the next man up, there is a significant drop-off at quarterback for Oakland.

EJ Manuel is that next man up and actually showed some promise against Denver, finishing 11-of-17 for 106 yards. However, the game ended on an ugly interception that was lobbed high enough for the safety to grab.

The former first-round pick made 17 starts over his four years with the Buffalo Bills. He struggled when given an opportunity—totaling 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions for a 77.5 quarterback rating in this stretch—and eventually lost his job to Tyrod Taylor.

Even in a better location and some solid flashes this week it's tough to imagine him providing much in terms of production in his new location.

Connor Cook is another option in Oakland after starting last year's playoff battle against the Houston Texans. He completed 40 percent of his passes while throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.

The former Michigan State quarterback certainly is more than what he showed against the No. 1 defense in yards allowed last season, but he is far from an established option at the position.

With Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, among others, capable of making plays, either quarterback can move the football and potentially help the Raiders win. However, the uncertainty surrounding the position means you should look elsewhere to fill the hole at quarterback on your fantasy roster.