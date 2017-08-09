    Gilbert Arenas Breaks Down Kyrie Irving Requesting Trade Away from LeBron James

    Mike Chiari
August 9, 2017

    Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas said Tuesday that current Cleveland Cavaliers teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving need each other in order to be successful.

    In an interview with TMZ Sports, Agent Zero expressed understanding regarding Irving's frustration but said the guard won't win another championship without James, and that LeBron won't win another title without a great player the caliber of Kyrie alongside him.

    ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported last month that Irving requested a trade so he could have an expanded role out of LeBron's shadow.

    Arenas explained that James and Irving have different states of mind, with LeBron wanting more rings and Kyrie seeking to showcase his talent as an alpha dog.

    Despite the fact James is the No. 1 guy in Cleveland, Irving had a fantastic 2016-17 season that culminated in a third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

    Irving averaged a career-high 25.2 points per game during the regular season and followed that with 25.9 points per contest during Cleveland's playoff run.

    Despite the Cavaliers' stranglehold on the top of the Eastern Conference, Windhorst reported Irving listed the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat as teams he would like to be traded to.

    Since Irving has two years remaining on his contract followed by a player option, the ball remains in Cleveland's court with regard to how it will handle him—unless he decides to hold out in favor of a trade.

