Gilbert Arenas Breaks Down Kyrie Irving Requesting Trade Away from LeBron James

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas said Tuesday that current Cleveland Cavaliers teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving need each other in order to be successful.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Agent Zero expressed understanding regarding Irving's frustration but said the guard won't win another championship without James, and that LeBron won't win another title without a great player the caliber of Kyrie alongside him.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported last month that Irving requested a trade so he could have an expanded role out of LeBron's shadow.

Arenas explained that James and Irving have different states of mind, with LeBron wanting more rings and Kyrie seeking to showcase his talent as an alpha dog.

NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing Tristan Thompson Beautiful Assist to Kevin Love Right Arrow Icon

Despite the fact James is the No. 1 guy in Cleveland, Irving had a fantastic 2016-17 season that culminated in a third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

Irving averaged a career-high 25.2 points per game during the regular season and followed that with 25.9 points per contest during Cleveland's playoff run.

Despite the Cavaliers' stranglehold on the top of the Eastern Conference, Windhorst reported Irving listed the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat as teams he would like to be traded to.

Since Irving has two years remaining on his contract followed by a player option, the ball remains in Cleveland's court with regard to how it will handle him—unless he decides to hold out in favor of a trade.