Gilbert Arenas Breaks Down Kyrie Irving Requesting Trade Away from LeBron James

Gilbert Arenas Breaks Down Kyrie Irving Requesting Trade Away from LeBron JamesAugust 9, 2017
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas said Tuesday that current Cleveland Cavaliers teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving need each other in order to be successful.
In an interview with TMZ Sports, Agent Zero expressed understanding regarding Irving's frustration but said the guard won't win another championship without James, and that LeBron won't win another title without a great player the caliber of Kyrie alongside him.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported last month that Irving requested a trade so he could have an expanded role out of LeBron's shadow.
Arenas explained that James and Irving have different states of mind, with LeBron wanting more rings and Kyrie seeking to showcase his talent as an alpha dog.
NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg
NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme
Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP
Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far
Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft
Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie
Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls
Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie
Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie
Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie
The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History
Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle
LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down
Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing
Tristan Thompson Beautiful Assist to Kevin Love
Despite the fact James is the No. 1 guy in Cleveland, Irving had a fantastic 2016-17 season that culminated in a third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.
Irving averaged a career-high 25.2 points per game during the regular season and followed that with 25.9 points per contest during Cleveland's playoff run.
Despite the Cavaliers' stranglehold on the top of the Eastern Conference, Windhorst reported Irving listed the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat as teams he would like to be traded to.
Since Irving has two years remaining on his contract followed by a player option, the ball remains in Cleveland's court with regard to how it will handle him—unless he decides to hold out in favor of a trade.