Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thomas Lemar and Mario Lemina

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Arsenal's chances of signing AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar this summer reportedly hinge on the Ligue 1 side keeping Kylian Mbappe. The Gunners will miss out on Lemar if one of Barcelona, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain manage to sign 18-year-old striker Mbappe.

A report from Warren Haughton of The Sun detailed Mbappe's chances of joining a new club: "Mbappe, 18, is reportedly keen to leave Monaco this summer with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain fighting it out for his signature."

Haughton also noted how PSG will find it difficult to convince their main title rival to sell one of their prized assets.

If Mbappe does move, it will impact Lemar's immediate future, per Haughton: "If Mbappe quits the French champions the club hierarchy will draw a line under the summer departures and the Stade Louis II exit door will be slammed shut."

YANN COATSALIOU/Getty Images

The report says Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could be forced into pursuing another target, such as Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

For now, though, the Gunners are still in talks for 21-year-old Lemar, according to Sky Sports (h/t the Daily Mirror). It will take a fee of £50 million to get the deal done.

Stumping up said amount of cash would mean Wenger breaking Arsenal's transfer record for the second time during this transfer window. He has already acquired striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for an initial £46.5 million fee, per BBC Sport, exceeding the £42.4 million paid to bring Mesut Ozil to north London from Real Madrid in 2013.

Lemar is worth Arsenal paying big again. The versatile attacker would add energy, perceptive movement off the ball and underrated artistry on it to the Gunners' midfield.

Signing Lemar, who often plays on the left for Monaco, would safeguard the club against losing Alexis Sanchez. The latter is out of contract in 2018 and remains a target for PSG, per El Mercurio (h/t the Daily Mirror).

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In fact, Miguel Delaney of The Independent has reported Les Parisiens are prepared to bid as much as £80 million, while paying Sanchez £400,000 per week, to get a deal done.

If Sanchez leaves, either this summer or next, Lemar would be his natural replacement. In the meantime, the France international has the skill and versatility to operate centrally or anywhere along the front in support of Sanchez.

Wenger should continue pushing Monaco to sell one of their brightest talents.

One midfield talent Wenger doesn't want is Southampton's newest signing Mario Lemina. The former Juventus ace has officially moved to the Saints, per the club's official Twitter account:

Wenger reportedly blocked a move for the 23-year-old, even over the recommendations of Gunners transfer fixer Dick Law, per James Olley of the London Evening Standard.

Olley revealed how Arsenal and Law used analytical data to recommend signing Lemina, but Wenger quashed the idea of moving for a "player who had made just eight starts in Serie A last season and was relatively unproven."

Wenger made the call on Lemina even before he signed his new two-year contract in May, per Olley: "Lemina is thought to have impressed a number of scouts but Wenger instead chose to prioritise other areas, completing a club record £52.7m deal for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette in addition to Sead Kolasinac’s arrival on a free transfer."

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

The fact Wenger was reluctant to add Lemina is understandable, even though there are question marks about Arsenal's midfield. Specifically, injury concerns are an issue in the middle, with Santi Cazorla, Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey regularly struggling to stay fit.

Wenger also confirmed how holding player Francis Coquelin currently has an ankle problem, per Metro's Louis Sealey.

Yet, even with so many question marks, Arsenal's midfield still features talent. Granit Xhaka delivers quality on the ball, while Mohamed Elneny offers energy and shooting power.

It makes sense for Wenger to shun signing any midfield player who doesn't significantly upgrade these options. Lemina, for all his potential, doesn't belong in that bracket just yet.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Wenger was right to pass on Lemina, but he should step up his efforts to finally bring Lemar to the Emirates Stadium before this summer's transfer window shuts.