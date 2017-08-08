LeBron James Tweets 'Never Let Another Ride Your Wave' Amid Kyrie Irving Rumors

LeBron James Tweets 'Never Let Another Ride Your Wave' Amid Kyrie Irving RumorsAugust 8, 2017
Tony Dejak/Associated Press
In the midst of rumors regarding Kyrie Irving's desire to be traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James appeared to send a message Monday night on Twitter.
King James posted the following tweet, which inevitably caused a stir on social media:
LeBron James @KingJames
Never let another ride your wave 🌊!!!2017-8-8 02:58:51
ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported that Irving asked Cavs management for a trade so he no longer has to play in LeBron's shadow.
