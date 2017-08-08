    LeBron James Tweets 'Never Let Another Ride Your Wave' Amid Kyrie Irving Rumors

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, back, talks with Kyrie Irving in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    In the midst of rumors regarding Kyrie Irving's desire to be traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James appeared to send a message Monday night on Twitter.

    King James posted the following tweet, which inevitably caused a stir on social media:

    ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported that Irving asked Cavs management for a trade so he no longer has to play in LeBron's shadow.

