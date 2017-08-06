    Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez Rumoured to Stay for Final Contract Year

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal during the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Alexis Sanchez is set to remain at Arsenal and is prepared to see out the final year of his current deal with the Gunners.

    John Cross of the Mirror reported the Chile superstar is "dropping hints to his team mates and friends" after manager Arsene Wenger insisted the attacker will stay in north London.

    Per Cross, Wenger has taken a firm stance on the future of the player and has consistently said he will not sell despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

    Sanchez can walk as a free agent next summer, but Arsenal appear to be undeterred by missing out on a fee for their most potent talent.

    PSG's capture of Neymar has seemingly ended their interest in Sanchez, per Cross, and the Gunners refuse to sell their talisman to a Premier League rival.

    If Sanchez does see out his deal, it will allow Wenger plenty of time to find a world-class replacement for 2018-19. 

    The player scored 24 goals in the Premier League last season, according to WhoScored.com, and his contributions would be impossible to mirror if he departed in the current transfer window.

