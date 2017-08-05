    Manchester City Transfer News: Arsene Wenger Dismisses Alexis Sanchez Rumours

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has once again been forced to comment on the ongoing transfer rumours linking Alexis Sanchez with Manchester City, telling reporters he expects the Chilean to honour his contract.

    The French tactician has ruled out a sale of the former Barcelona man plenty of times, but during Saturday's press conference ahead of the Community Shield match against Chelsea, reporters once again pressed Wenger on the subject.

    Per Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News, Wenger was asked whether he expects Sanchez to stick around for the duration of his contract, and he said:

    "Of course. Why not?

    "My convictionand if you look wellit's always in your interests, even if you have a short contract, to do well. And the kind of character he is.

    "He is a winner. When he goes on the football pitch, he wants to win. He is a guy who loves football. He has advantages and disadvantages on both sides going into a situation like that."

    It's a transfer rumour that just won't go away, despite persistent denials a deal could still be made. Sanchez has just one year left on his contract, meaning his future will be a hotly debated topic until he commits to the Gunners or openly demands a transfer.

    Wenger has done everything he could to play down the speculation, to no avail. Reporters have pestered the manager like never before, and Sanchez questions have become a regular part of his pressers, via Bleacher Report Football:

    As the season draws ever closer, a move becomes less and less likely. Arsenal will face Leicester City on August 11, and the Gunners are unlikely to part with their main attacking threat after that, with few potential replacements still available.

    The focus will instead shift to next season and whether or not Sanchez will still be around. If the 28-year-old hasn't committed his future to the Gunners by January, he'll be free to sign a pre-contract and join his new club for the 2017-18 campaign.

    Arsenal can afford to take that risk, knowing Sanchez will play a big role in the qualification campaign for the UEFA Champions League, and the income of that competition would virtually offset City's transfer fee.

