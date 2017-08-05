Matt Joyce Allegedly Calls Fan Homophobic Slur During Game vs. Angels

Harry How/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce allegedly used an anti-gay slur Friday night during a verbal exchange with a fan while the A's were playing the Los Angeles Angels on the road.

Associated Press photographer Mark J. Terrill provided details, though he admitted to not hearing the beginning of the conversation, per ESPN.com. The Oakland right fielder said afterward he felt "regret" about the situation.

"It's just one of those things that fans kind of get into the game. Obviously, we're pretty frustrated on our side, and I had just hit a ball hard and had Cron [first baseman C.J. Cron] make a good play," he said.

"I was walking back to the dugout and just had a fan yell some vulgar and obscene words. For me, it just wasn't the right time to say some stuff like that. I fired back, and obviously as soon as you fire back, you regret saying anything, because it's just not worth it."

Joyce is playing his 10th season in the major leagues. He previously made stops with the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates and the Angels before signing a two-year deal with Oakland last November.

The 33-year-old Florida native earned an All-Star Game selection with Tampa in 2011. He's posted a .227/.336/.421 triple-slash line with 14 home runs in 98 games so far this season with the A's.

Los Angeles went on to win Friday's game 8-6. Joyce drove home Matt Chapman with an RBI double in the sixth inning for his only hit of the contest.

It's unclear whether he'll face any team or league discipline for the incident.

In May, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar was suspended two games in a joint decision by MLB and the Jays for his use of a homophobic slur during a game against the Atlanta Braves.