    Jay Bruce Reportedly Clears Waivers, Is Eligible to Be Traded

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2017

    New York Mets' Jay Bruce reacts after being called out on strikes on a pitch from Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    New York Mets outfielder Jay Bruce cleared waivers Friday, paving the way for him to be traded to any team before the Aug. 31 waiver deadline. 

    Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported the news.

    Bruce, 30, is owed $4 million for the remainder of the 2017 season. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ex-MLB Commish: Sports Gambling Likely Legalized Soon

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Justin Verlander Clears Revocable Waivers

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Cubs Place Russell (Foot) on 10-Day DL

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Darvish Making Dodgers Debut Tonight

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report