Arsenal Transfer News: Jack Wilshere Rumours, Arsene Wenger Talks Alexis Sanchez

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere reportedly hopes to remain at Arsenal this summer and fight for a place in the side next season.

According to Jeremy Wilson of the Telegraph, despite having just one year remaining on his deal at the club and no new contract forthcoming as of yet, Wilshere has ambitions of forcing his way back into manager Arsene Wenger's plans.

The Gunners are said to be receptive to offers, and Italian club Sampdoria have shown interest, according to Sky Italy (h/t Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol):

Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth in a bid to regain his form and fitness, but the notoriously injury-prone midfielder's campaign was cut short because of a broken leg.

He has since returned to training for Arsenal during pre-season, per Goal's Chris Wheatley:

According to Bleacher Report's James McNicholas, Wenger does not have a problem with him and others entering the new season without their futures secured:

While many fans may not agree in the case of Alexis Sanchez, for example, the situation could be perfect for Wilshere, who has one last chance to prove he can stay fit and earn a new deal.

Equally, he may be surplus to requirements, so if Arsenal were to successfully move him on this summer, they could free up space for a fresh injection of quality into their midfield options.

Meanwhile, Wenger has spoken to Sanchez and made clear to him he will not be allowed to leave before the expiration of his contract.

According to Paul Brown of the Daily Star, the manager said: "My decision is clear. He will stay and he will respect that. It is as simple as that. I think he will be here this season, and if we can do it for more seasons we will do it as well."

The Chilean appeared content in training on Thursday, per PA Sport's Mark Mann-Bryans:

Wenger's stance on the forward remains unchanged, though the Mirror's John Cross believes that despite his public assertions that Sanchez will not be sold, Sanchez will still move on this summer:

Selling him will allow the club to profit from his exit and have some control over his destination, as opposed to losing him for free next year, potentially to a direct rival.

On the other hand, keeping him ensures another season of having his world-class talent available to call upon and potentially leaves room for the possibility of tying him down on a deal at some point during the campaign.