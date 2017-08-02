Kristaps Porzingis Calls New York 'Home,' Talks Carmelo Anthony, Knicks

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis said Wednesday he hopes to spend his entire NBA career with the organization despite being the focus of trade speculation earlier in the offseason.

Shaun Powell of NBA.com passed along comments from the 22-year-old Latvia native as he gets prepared to play in Saturday's NBA Africa Game in South Africa.

"So far it's been tough in New York, but my journey is only beginning and I hope to stay there my whole career, so as a city we can have some fun and win some games and do something big," Porzingis said. "For me, it's now home."

In June, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog noted the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs had reached out to New York about a potential blockbuster deal for the forward.

Those rumors began to fade once the Knicks and former team president Phil Jackson parted ways in late June, though.

Now Porzingis is eager to get back to New York City to see what type of changes the franchise has made under new president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry, per NBA.com.

"For everybody, a lot of things were surprising and a lot of things were unexpected," he said. "We'll see when I get there and start working out with the guys. We'll see what has changed. It's hard to say with everything going on in New York but once I get there I'll see things more clearer."

Meanwhile, the future remains unsettled for superstar teammate Carmelo Anthony. On Monday, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the small forward is only willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to join James Harden and Chris Paul with the Houston Rockets.

Porzingis told Powell he hopes Melo ends up staying with the Knicks, but he understands there's a possibility the tandem is broken up before the 2017-18 season gets underway.

"He's an All-Star, an incredible player and I've learned so much from him," he said. "There's still so much for me to learn from him. I would love to have him around and keep playing alongside him. But it is what it is. It's a business. If it ends, well ... I don't know, it's out of my hands. I'm really thankful for these couple of years I've been with him, just seeing how he works during the summer. It proves he wants to win and he wants to be great. I'm sure he'll make the right decision for himself."

If Anthony does get moved over the next couple months, the Knicks will undoubtedly become Porzingis' team moving forward.