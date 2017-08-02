Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jean Michael Seri and Lucas Perez

FRANCK PENNANT/Getty Images

Arsenal will reportedly have to offload some of their midfielders before they can bring in Jean Michael Seri from Nice.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Metro), the Gunners are interested in signing Seri but are yet to open talks with his club as they must first get rid of potentially up to three excess players.

Manager Arsene Wenger typically deploys just two central midfielders in his side but has multiple players competing for those positions, including Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Francis Coquelin, Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla.

Even with Arsenal aiming to compete on multiple fronts, adding Seri as a seventh option would indeed be excessive.

Elneny, Coquelin and Wilshere appear to be the trio most likely to make way, though according to Metro, Elneny is "proving difficult to shift" and the club have received "no concrete offers" for Coquelin.

Seri would make for a superb addition to the side, so the Gunners should do what they can to make room for his arrival.

Squawka Football shared the 26-year-old's impressive stats from last season:

Squawka added that he also scored seven times, making him the most productive player at Nice in terms of goal contribution in Ligue 1.

The Ivorian is a dynamic and energetic box-to-box player who would have much to bring to Arsenal, providing an upgrade on a number of their current options.

Arsenal are in real need of an injection of quality into their squad, and he would undoubtedly offer that if they can move on one or two of those who have less to give.

Meanwhile, according to James Benge of the Evening Standard, Wenger apologised to Lucas Perez at a meeting on Friday after handing his No. 9 shirt to Alexandre Lacazette, but he also informed the Spaniard he will allow him to leave if his £13.4 million price tag is met.

Benge added Newcastle United are leading the race to sign him in terms of the Premier League teams interested, though there may be a sticking point over the kind of deal they're looking for:

The Spaniard was barely used last year but nevertheless impressed, per Squawka Football:

Following Lacazette's arrival, he's surplus to requirements—even more so than he was last year—so cutting their losses on him would be best for all parties.

His efforts last season proved he deserves a greater role than he received, and he'd make a superb addition to Newcastle's lineup if they can come to an agreement.