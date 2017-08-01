Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jean Michael Seri Amid Tottenham Talk

YANN COATSALIOU/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to battle north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to sign Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri before the summer transfer window closes.

According to ESPN.co.uk's Peter O'Rourke, the Gunners are "weighing up a move" for the 26-year-old Ivorian, and Tottenham are also said to be interested, but Seri's availability could all depend on whether Nice make it through to the group stage of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

Nice finished third in Ligue 1 last season behind champions Monaco and runners-up Paris Saint-Germain, and they are therefore required to go through qualifying to make the Champions League proper.

Per Squawka, Seri was a key player for Nice last term, as he contributed to 26 goals in 34 Ligue 1 appearances from central midfield:

He also proved himself as something of a passing maestro, per WhoScored.com, which could make him an ideal fit in Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's intricate style:

Ivory Coast international Seri could bring immense quality and composure to Arsenal's engine room.

Wenger has plenty of options to call upon in the midfield ranks, but Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny have yet to prove their consistency, Aaron Ramsey's form and fitness are frustratingly changeable, and Santi Cazorla is a long-term absentee through injury.

Seri potentially would offer Wenger an option in the middle of the park who is comfortable and sensible on the ball, and he can also contribute well in attack.

Per L'Equipe (via Get French Football News), Seri's release clause is set at €40 million (£36 million), which is more than affordable for Arsenal should they decide he is worth the money.



It is unlikely Nice would accept anything lower, as manager Lucien Favre has previously insisted he will remain at the club, per GFFN:

With less than two weeks to go until the start of the new Premier League season and only a month left of the transfer window, Arsenal will have to decide soon on whether they want to move for Seri, especially with Spurs also lurking.