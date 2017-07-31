Louis Murphy Agrees to 49ers Contract After 3 Seasons with Buccaneers

Brian Kersey/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday that they have signed veteran receiver Louis Murphy.

The 30-year-old missed the entire 2016 season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in 2015. Murphy returned to practice in October, but he was waived by the team before seeing action in a game. He remained unsigned throughout the remainder of the season.

The receiver made news in the offseason when he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at Tampa International Airport, but charges were later dropped.

He will now get a chance to restart his career with the 49ers, a team that can use depth at receiver. Even after adding Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin this offseason, it will take a lot to improve a team that finished dead last in the NFL in passing yards in 2016.

Murphy has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders in his career, but his best years came in his first two seasons in Oakland when he totaled 1,130 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Although he hasn't topped 400 yards in any of his six years since, the veteran could be a useful addition to the receiving corps.