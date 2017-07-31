Gareon Conley Will Not Be Indicted by Grand Jury over April Rape Allegation

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was not charged by the grand jury for rape allegations that came before the NFL draft in April, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"He had faith in the system," Conley's attorney Kevin Spellacy said. "He is vindicated. He looks forward to contributing in the National Football League."

Scott Bair of NBC Sports provided a statement from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office:

As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted, the rookie cannot be punished by the league since the allegations came before the draft.

Police investigated the accusation of sexual assault April 9 in Cleveland, although Conley responded in an extended statement that the allegations were "completely false."

Despite the uncertainty about his future, the Raiders selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the draft.

"I understand the issues involved," Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie said following the selection, per Peter King of The MMQB. "But we did our research, and we read all the reports, and we did more than our due diligence. After all the information we got, we were comfortable with making this choice and confident in who this player is."

It appears this situation is now behind Conley and the Raiders as he looks to begin his first season in the NFL.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked the cornerback as the No. 11 overall player in the 2017 class prior to the draft.