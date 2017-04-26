    2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Top Overall Player Rankings

    2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Top Overall Player Rankings

      The 2017 NFL draft class is unusually strong at many positions—running back, tight end, edge-rusher, cornerback and safety. Where this class is not deep—quarterback and left tackle—makes for interesting rankings and mock drafts. 

      Myles Garrett is a rare, transcendent athlete at defensive end; because of that, he should be the No. 1 overall selection. He ranks atop my board with the third-highest grade ever assigned (behind Andrew Luck and Von Miller). After Garrett, there is no consensus.

      Leonard Fournette is an elite talent, but he's a running back, and NFL teams aren't completely sold on taking a back in the top 10 picks. Alabama produced two top-10 talents in Jonathan Allen and Reuben Foster, but they are facing injury questions that could push them down the board.

      This draft will be remembered for where the quarterbacks were drafted. As many as three could go in the top 15 picks, but which teams will trade up or out to make that happen? None will get value, as just one quarterback received a first-round grade on my board.

      Who are the top players in this class? Follow along with my top 400 as the draft unfolds.

      Editor's note: This big board was finalized prior to Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley being accused of sexual assault. Matt Miller and Bleacher Report will continue monitoring that fluid situation.

          

    Interactive Big Board

      Use the widget above to sort through the best overall players or the best players by position.

    Top 100 Players Overall

      Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

       

      Top 100 Rankings
      RankPlayerPos.SchoolHeightWeight
      1Myles GarrettEDGETexas A&M6'4"272
      Leonard FournetteRBLSU6'0"240
      Reuben FosterLBAlabama6'0"229
      Jamal AdamsSLSU6'0"214
      Solomon ThomasEDGEStanford6'3"273
      Malik HookerSOhio State6'1"206
      O.J. HowardTEAlabama6'6"251
      Jonathan AllenDLAlabama6'3"286
      Quincy WilsonCBFlorida6'1"211
      10Marshon LattimoreCBOhio State6'0"193
      11 Gareon ConleyCBOhio State6'0"195
      12 Mike WilliamsWRClemson6'4"218
      13 David NjokuTEMiami (Fla.)6'4"246
      14 Mitchell TrubiskyQBNorth Carolina6'2"222
      15 Corey DavisWRWestern Michigan6'3"209
      16 Haason ReddickLBTemple6'1"237
      17 Charles HarrisEDGEMissouri6'3"253
      18 Joe MixonRBOklahoma 6'1"226
      19 Christian McCaffreyRBStanford 5'11"202
      20 Forrest LampGWestern Kentucky6'4"309
      21 Taco CharltonEDGEMichigan6'6"277
      22 Deshaun WatsonQBClemson6'2"221
      23 Garett BollesTUtah6'5"297
      24 John RossWRWashington 5'11"188
      25 Derek Barnett EDGETennessee 6'3" 259
      26 Ryan RamczykT Wisconsin 6'6" 310
      27 Cam RobinsonTAlabama 6'6"322
      28 Alvin KamaraRBTennessee 5'10"214
      29 Budda BakerWashington 5'10"195
      30 Takkarist McKinleyEDGEUCLA6'2" 250
      31 Tre'Davious WhiteCBLSU 5'11"192
      32 Jarrad DavisLB Florida 6'1" 238
      33 Jabrill PeppersSMichigan 5'11"213
      34 Chidobe AwuzieCBColorado 6'0" 202
      35 Sidney JonesCBWashington 6'0" 186
      36 Evan EngramTEMississippi 6'3" 234
      37 Patrick MahomesQB Texas Tech 6'2" 225
      38Chris WormleyDL Michigan 6'5" 298
      39 Marlon HumphreyCBAlabama 6'0" 197
      40 Kevin KingCBWashington 6'3" 200
      41 DeShone KizerQBNotre Dame 6'4" 233
      42 T.J. WattEDGEWisconsin6'4" 252
      43 Dalvin CookRB Florida State5'10"210
      44 Marcus MayeSFlorida 6'0" 210
      45 Zay JonesWR East Carolina 6'2" 201
      46 Cooper KuppWR Eastern Washington6'2"204
      47 Josh JonesSNorth Carolina State6'1" 220
      48 Tyus BowserLBHouston 6'3" 247
      49 Raekwon McMillanLBOhio State 6'2" 240
      50 Malik McDowellDL Michigan State 6'6" 295
      51 Cordrea TankersleyCB Clemson 6'1" 199
      52 Zach CunninghamLB Vanderbilt 6'3" 234
      53 Bucky HodgesTE Virginia Tech 6'6"257
      54 D'Onta ForemanRB Texas 6'0" 233
      55 Curtis SamuelWROhio State 5'11"196
      56 ArDarius StewartWR Alabama 5'11"204
      57 Adoree JacksonCB USC 5'10"186
      58 Duke RileyLB LSU 6'0" 232
      59 Dalvin TomlinsonDL Alabama 6'3" 310
      60 Marcus WilliamsUtah 6'1" 202
      61 Carlos HendersonWR Louisiana Tech 5'11"199
      62 Derek RiversEDGEYoungstown State6'4"248
      63 Jordan WillisEDGEKansas State 6'4"255
      64 Davis WebbQB California 6'5" 229
      65 Fabian MoreauCB UCLA 6'0" 206
      66 Montravius AdamsDLAuburn 6'4"304
      67 Caleb BrantleyDL Florida 6'3" 307
      68 Ryan AndersonLB Alabama 6'2"253
      69 Justin EvansSTexas A&M 6'0"199
      70 Dan FeeneyGIndiana 6'4" 305
      71 Pat ElfleinOhio State 6'3" 303
      72 Dion DawkinsTemple6'4" 314
      73 Dorian JohnsonPittsburgh6'5" 300
      74 Vince BiegelLB Wisconsin6'3" 246
      75 Tim WilliamsEDGEAlabama 6'3" 244
      76 Teez TaborCB Florida 6'0" 199
      77 JuJu Smith-SchusterWR USC 6'1" 215
      78 Desmond KingIowa 5'10"201
      79 Chris GodwinWR Penn State 6'1" 209
      80 Adam ShaheenTE Ashland 6'6" 278
      81 Nathan PetermanQBPittsburgh 6'2"226
      82 Carl LawsonEDGEAuburn 6'2"261
      83 Larry OgunjobiDL Charlotte 6'3" 305
      84 Jake ButtTE Michigan 6'5"246
      85 Gerald EverettTE South Alabama6'3" 239
      86 Josh ReynoldsWR Texas A&M 6'3" 194
      87 Taylor MotonWestern Michigan6'5"319
      88 Tarell BashamEDGEOhio 6'4" 269
      89 Alex AnzaloneLB Florida 6'3" 241
      90 Kareem HuntRB Toledo 5'10"216
      91 Obi MelifonwuConnecticut 6'4" 224
      92 Ethan PocicLSU 6'6" 310
      93 Anthony Walker Jr.LB Northwestern 6'1" 238
      94 Daeshon HallEDGETexas A&M 6'5" 266
      95 Davon GodchauxDL LSU 6'3" 310
      96 Taywan TaylorWR Western Kentucky5'11"203
      97 Kendell BeckwithLB LSU 6'2" 243
      98 Rasul DouglasCB West Virginia6'2" 209
      99 Brad KaayaQB Miami (Fla.)6'4" 214
      100Blair BrownLB Ohio5'11"238

    Quarterbacks

      Best Prospect: Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina

      Most NFL-Ready: Deshaun Watson, Clemson

      Best Arm: Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

      Best Runner: Watson

      Most Potential: Mahomes

      Biggest Bust Potential: DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

      Biggest Sleeper: Brad Kaaya, Miami (Fla.)

      Highest Risk: Mahomes

      Lowest Risk: Watson

       

      Quarterback Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      Mitchell TrubiskyNorth Carolina6'2"2227.1514
      Deshaun WatsonClemson6'2"2216.9922 
      Patrick MahomesTexas Tech 6'2"2256.9537 
      DeShone KizerNotre Dame 6'4"2336.7541 
      Davis WebbCalifornia 6'5"2296.5064 
      Nathan PetermanPittsburgh 6'2"2266.4581 
      Brad KaayaMiami (Fla.)6'4"2146.2599 
      Joshua DobbsTennessee 6'3"2165.99124
      Chad KellyMississippi6'2"2245.70185
      10C.J. BeathardIowa 6'2"2195.40226
      11Jerod EvansVirginia Tech6'3"2325.40227
      12Cooper RushCentral Michigan6'3"2285.40228
      13Alek TorgersenPennsylvania 6'3"2305.00313
      14Zach TerrellWestern Michigan6'1"2094.99355
      15Brady GustafsonMontana 6'6"2304.99395
      16Sefo LiufauColorado 6'3"2324.99396
      17Mitch LeidnerMinnesota 6'3"2264.99397
      18Trevor KnightTexas A&M6'1"2194.99398
      19Wes LuntIllinois6'5"2254.99399
      20Seth RussellBaylor6'3"2134.99400
      21Antonio PipkinTiffin6'1"2254.99401

    Running Backs

      Best Prospect: Leonard Fournette, LSU

      Most NFL-Ready: Joe Mixon, Oklahoma

      Best Third-Down Back: Christian McCaffrey, Stanford

      Best Speed: Joe Williams, Utah

      Best Power: Fournette

      Best Hands: McCaffrey

      Most Potential: Mixon

      Biggest Bust Potential: Dalvin Cook, Florida State

      Biggest Sleeper: Marlon Mack, South Florida

      Highest Risk: Cook

      Lowest Risk: McCaffrey

       

      Running Back Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      Leonard FournetteLSU 6'0" 2407.952
      Joe MixonOklahoma6'1" 2267.0518
      Christian McCaffreyStanford5'11"2027.0019
      Alvin KamaraTennessee 5'10"2146.9928
      Dalvin CookFlorida State5'10"2106.7543
      D'Onta ForemanTexas 6'0" 2336.6054
      Kareem HuntToledo 5'10"2166.4090
      Samaje PerineOklahoma 5'11"2336.25101
      Jeremy McNicholsBoise State 5'9" 2146.00120
      10Brian HillWyoming 6'1" 2196.00122
      11James ConnerPittsburgh 6'1" 2335.99125
      12Marlon MackSouth Florida5'11"2135.99134
      13Wayne GallmanClemson 6'0" 2155.80160
      14Matthew DayesNorth Carolina State 5'9" 2055.80163
      15Jamaal WilliamsBYU 6'0"2125.79165
      16Tarik CohenNorth Carolina A&T5'6"1795.75173
      17TJ LoganNorth Carolina5'9"1965.70182
      18De'Veon SmithMichigan5'11"2235.59199
      19Joe WilliamsUtah 5'11"2105.55200
      20Donnel PumphreySan Diego State5'8" 1765.50216
      21De'Angelo HendersonCoastal Carolina5'7"2085.50217
      22Austin EkelerWestern State5'9" 1955.30250
      23Elijah HoodNorth Carolina6'0" 2325.25252
      24Justin DavisUSC 6'1" 2085.25255
      25Dare OgunbowaleWisconsin 5'11"2135.25257
      26Aaron JonesTexas-El Paso5'9" 2085.25258
      27Brandon WilsonHouston 5'11"2005.25265
      28Corey ClementWisconsin 5'10"2205.20266
      29I'Tavius MathersMiddle Tennessee5'11"1985.20267
      30Stanley WilliamsKentucky5'7" 1905.20268
      31Elijah McGuireLouisiana-Lafayette5'10"2145.00310
      32Devine ReddingIndiana 5'8" 2054.99346
      33Tarean FolstonNotre Dame5'9" 2154.99347
      34Joe YearbyMiami5'9"200 4.99348
      35Jahad ThomasTemple5'9"1904.99350
      36Chris CarsonOklahoma State5'11"2184.99360
      37Rushel Shell IIIWest Virginia5'10"2204.99362
      38Taquan MizzellVirginia5'10"1974.99366
      39Marcus CoxAppalachian State5'10"2074.99387
      40Anthony WalesWestern Kentucky5'10"1954.99389
      41Tion GreenCincinnati6'0"2304.99390

    Fullbacks

    5 of 16

      Butch Dill/Associated Press

      Most Power: Freddie Stevenson, Florida State

      Best Hands: Anthony Firkser, Harvard

      Most Versatile: Firkser

      Biggest Sleeper: Firkser

       

      Fullback Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      1Sam RogersVirginia Tech5'10"2285.10290
      2Freddie StevensonFlorida State6'0"2435.00311
      3Anthony FirkserHarvard6'2"2415.00318
      4Emmanuel HolderTowson5'11"2654.99364
      5Bobby WolfordBoston College6'1"2484.99365
      6Cody HeimanWashburn6'3"2454.99383
      7Prescott LineMichigan State6'0"2464.99384
      8Nate IeseUCLA6'3"2444.99385
      9Dakota BallAlabama6'2"2684.99386

    Wide Receivers

      Best Prospect: Mike Williams, Clemson

      Most NFL-Ready: Williams

      Best Boundary Receiver: Williams

      Best Slot Receiver: John Ross, Washington

      Best Return Man: Curtis Samuel, Ohio State

      Best Hands: Zay Jones, East Carolina

      Best Route-Runner: Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington

      Best Speed: Samuel

      Most Potential: Corey Davis, Western Michigan

      Biggest Bust Potential: Ross

      Biggest Sleeper: Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech

      Highest Risk: Davis (injuries) 

      Lowest Risk: Williams

       

      Wide Receiver Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      Mike WilliamsClemson6'4" 218 7.1512 
      Corey DavisWestern Michigan6'3"209 7.1015 
      John RossWashington5'11"188 6.99 24
      Zay JonesEast Carolina6'2"201 6.75 45
      Cooper KuppEastern Washington6'2"204 6.75 46
      Curtis SamuelOhio State5'11" 196 6.6055
      ArDarius StewartAlabama5'11" 204 6.6056
      Carlos HendersonLouisiana Tech5'11"199 6.55 61 
      JuJu Smith-SchusterUSC6'1"215 6.5077
      10 Chris GodwinPenn State6'1" 209 6.5079
      11 Josh ReynoldsTexas A&M6'3"194 6.4086
      12 Taywan TaylorWestern Kentucky5'11"203 6.3096
      13 Ryan SwitzerNorth Carolina5'9"181 6.00 110 
      14 Josh MaloneTennessee6'3" 208 6.00 121 
      15 Amara DarbohMichigan6'2" 214 5.99 132
      16 Chad Hansen California 6'2" 202 5.99 133
      17 Noah BrownOhio State6'2" 222 5.99 135 
      18 Jehu ChessonMichigan6'2" 204 5.99136 
      19 Travin DuralLSU6'1" 202 5.90 148 
      20 Isaiah FordVirginia Tech6'1"194 5.90 149 
      21 Kenny GolladayNorthern Illinois6'4"213 5.90 156
      22 Ricky Seals-JonesTexas A&M6'5" 240 5.90 157
      23 Ish ZamoraBaylor6'3" 220 5.90 158
      24 KD CannonBaylor5'11" 182 5.85 159
      25 Mack HollinsNorth Carolina6'4" 221 5.79 166
      26 Shelton GibsonWest Virginia5'11" 191 5.75 172
      27 Travis RudolphFlorida State6'0" 189 5.70 189
      28 Rodney AdamsSouth Florida6'1" 189 5.69 190
      29 Artavis ScottClemson5'10" 193 5.60 197
      30 Dede WestbrookOklahoma6'0" 178 5.59 198
      31 Malachi DupreLSU6'3" 196 5.50201
      32 Keon HatcherArkansas6'2"207 5.50 218
      33 Robert DavisGeorgia State6'3"220 5.40 234
      34 Stacy ColeyMiami (Fla.)6'0"195 5.30 235
      35 Fred RossMississippi State6'1"213 5.25 251
      36 Jalen RobinetteAir Force6'3" 220 5.25 253
      37 Damore'ea StringfellowMississippi6'2" 212 5.25 254
      38 Jamari StaplesLouisville6'3"195 5.25 256
      39 Amba Etta-TawoSyracuse6'1"208 5.25 264
      40 Austin CarrNorthwestern6'1"194 5.20 275
      41 Kermit WhitfieldFlorida State5'8"185 5.10 292
      42 Jerome LaneAkron6'3" 226 5.00293 
      43 Trent TaylorLouisiana Tech5'8"181 5.00294 
      44 Isaiah McKenzieGeorgia5'8" 173 5.00295 
      45 Michael RectorStanford6'0" 185 5.00 312 
      46 Kendrick BourneEastern Washington6'1"203 5.00314 
      47 Billy BrownShepherd6'4"236 5.00 316 
      48 Krishawn HoganMarian University6'3"222 5.00317
      49 Noel ThomasConnecticut6'1"202 5.00 324 
      50 Chad WilliamsGrambling State6'1"204 5.00 325 
      51 Quincy AdeboyejoMississippi6'3" 195 5.00 339
      52 Tim PatrickUtah6'5" 210 5.00 340 
      53 Tim WhiteArizona State5'11" 175 5.00 341 
      54 Derrick GriffinTexas Southern6'7"230 4.99 343
      55 James QuickLouisville6'0"186 4.99344
      56 Speedy NoilTexas A&M5'11" 200 4.99 345 
      57 Bobo WilsonFlorida State5'9"189 4.99 349
      58 Bug HowardNorth Carolina6'4"221 4.99 352
      59 Victor BoldenOregon State5'8"178 4.99 356
      60 Gabe MarksWashington State6'0" 188 4.99 357
      61 Drew MorganArkansas6'0"193 4.99 358 
      62 Greg Ward Jr.Houston5'10" 185 4.99 359 
      63 Corey SmithOhio State6'0"188 4.99 363
      64 Jhajuan SealesOklahoma State6'2"185 4.99 367
      65 Zach PascalOld Dominion6'2"214 4.99 368
      66 Darreus RogersUSC6'1"216 4.99 369
      67 Keevan LucasTulsa 5'9"1924.99 370
      68 Michael ClarkMarshall6'7"2124.99388
      69 Karel HamiltonSamford6'1" 181 4.99 391
      70 Trey GriffeyArizona6'3" 192 4.99 392
      71 Tony StevensAuburn6'3"198 4.99 393
      72 DeAngelo YanceyPurdue6'1" 205 4.99394

    Tight Ends

      Best Prospect: O.J. Howard, Alabama

      Most NFL-Ready: Howard

      Best Slot Tight End: David Njoku, Miami (Fla.)

      Best Hands: Howard

      Best Route-Runner: Njoku

      Best Blocker: Howard

      Best Speed: Evan Engram, Mississippi

      Best Power: Howard

      Biggest Bust Potential: Njoku 

      Biggest Sleeper: George Kittle, Iowa

      Highest Risk: Adam Shaheen, Ashland

      Lowest Risk: Howard

       

      Tight End Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      1O.J. HowardAlabama6'6"2517.307
      2David NjokuMiami (Fla.)6'4"2467.1513
      3Evan EngramMississippi6'3"2346.9536
      4Bucky HodgesVirginia Tech6'6"2576.6053
      5Adam ShaheenAshland6'6"2786.4580
      6Jake ButtMichigan6'5"2466.4084
      7Gerald EverettSouth Alabama6'3"2396.4085
      8George KittleIowa6'4"2505.99126
      9Jeremy SprinkleArkansas6'5"2565.99131
      10Jordan LeggettClemson6'5"2585.99140
      11Jonnu SmithFlorida International6'3"2485.80161
      12Michael RobertsToledo6'4"2615.75168 
      13Cole HikutiniLouisville6'4"2485.25261
      14Darrell DanielsWashington6'3"2465.25262
      15 Eric SaubertDrake6'4"2425.10285
      16 Antony AuclairLaval6'6"2545.10286
      17 Hayden PlinkeTexas-El Paso6'4"2555.00328 
      18 Blake JarwinOklahoma State6'4"2485.00335 
      19 Pharaoh BrownOregon6'5"2504.99371

    Offensive Tackles

      Best Prospect: Garett Bolles, Utah

      Most NFL-Ready: Cam Robinson, Alabama

      Best Run-Blocker: Robinson

      Best Pass-Blocker: Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

      Most Potential: Bolles

      Biggest Bust Potential: Bolles

      Biggest Sleeper: Roderick Johnson, Florida State

      Highest Risk: Bolles

      Lowest Risk: Ramczyk

       

      Offensive Tackle Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      Garett BollesUtah6'5" 297 6.99 23
      Ryan RamczykWisconsin6'5" 310 6.99 26
      Cam RobinsonAlabama6'6" 322 6.99 27
      Dion DawkinsTemple 6'4" 314 6.50 72
      Taylor MotonWestern Michigan6'5"319 6.40 87
      Julie'n DavenportBucknell6'6"315 6.10 107
      Antonio GarciaTroy6'6" 293 6.00 115
      Roderick JohnsonFlorida State6'6"308 6.00 116 
      David SharpeFlorida 6'5"357 5.99 143
      10 Will HoldenVanderbilt6'7" 313 5.90 147
      11 Adam BisnowatyPittsburgh6'5" 300 5.75 167
      12 Collin BuchanonMiami (Ohio)6'5"3165.50210 
      13 Jermaine EluemunorTexas A&M6'4"325 5.40 223
      14 Avery GennesyTexas A&M6'5"315 5.40 224
      15 Aviante CollinsTCU6'4"295 5.40230
      16 Conor McDermottUCLA6'8" 310 5.00 309
      17 Storm NortonToledo6'8" 308 5.00 319 
      18 Jylan WareAlabama State6'8"295 5.00 320
      19 Justin SeniorMississippi State6'5"295 5.00 321 
      20 Levon MyersNorthern Illinois6'5"309 5.00 322
      21 Cole CrostonIowa6'5"307 5.00323 

    Offensive Guards

      Best Prospect: Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

      Most NFL-Ready: Lamp

      Best Run-Blocker: Dan Feeney, Indiana

      Best Pass-Blocker: Lamp

      Most Potential: Lamp

      Biggest Bust Potential: Zach Banner, USC 

      Biggest Sleeper: Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State

      Highest Risk: Banner

      Lowest Risk: Lamp

       

      Offensive Guard Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      Forrest LampWestern Kentucky6'4"309 7.00 20 
      Dan FeeneyIndiana6'4" 305 6.50 70 
      Dorian JohnsonPittsburgh6'5" 300 6.50 73
      Danny IsidoraMiami (Fla.)6'4"310 6.20 104
      Zach BannerUSC6'8" 360 6.00 113
      Isaac AsiataUtah6'3" 323 6.00 114
      Nico SiragusaSan Diego State6'4"330 5.99 142
      Jessamen DunkerTennessee State6'4"290 5.80 164
      Jordan MorganKutztown6'4"320 5.50 211
      10 Damien MamaUSC6'3" 328 5.40222 
      11 Sean HarlowOregon State6'4" 310 5.30 243
      12 Cameron LeeIllinois State6'6"320 5.30245 
      13 Erik AustellCharleston Southern6'3"292 5.10 287
      14 Ethan CooperIndiana of Pennsylvania6'1"322 5.00 327 
      15 Kyle KalisMichigan6'4" 305 5.00 330 
      16 Corey LevinChattanooga6'4"305 5.00333 
      17 Greg PykeGeorgia6'5" 313 4.99 353 
      18 Erik MagnusonMichigan6'5" 305 4.99 354 

    Centers

      Best Prospect: Pat Elflein, Ohio State

      Most NFL-Ready: Elflein

      Best Run-Blocker: Elflein

      Best Pass-Blocker: Elflein

      Most Potential: Ethan Pocic, LSU

      Biggest Bust Potential: Pocic

      Biggest Sleeper: Chad Wheeler, USC

      Highest Risk: Jon Toth, Kentucky

      Lowest Risk: Elflein

       

      Center Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      Pat ElfleinOhio State 6'3" 303 6.5071
      Ethan PocicLSU6'6" 310 6.30 92
      Chase RoullierWyoming6'4"3125.70 183 
      Tyler OrloskyWest Virginia6'3"295 5.70 186
      Chad WheelerUSC6'6" 310 5.60 196
      Jon TothKentucky6'5" 310 5.50 209
      Kyle FullerBaylor6'4" 310 5.40 221
      J.J. DielmanUtah6'5" 300 5.30 241
      Deyshawn BondCincinnati6'1"292 5.30 242

    Defensive Linemen

      Best Prospect: Jonathan Allen, Alabama

      Most NFL-Ready: Allen

      Best Run Defender: Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte

      Best Nose Tackle: Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama

      Best 3-4 Defensive End: Allen

      Best 3-Technique: Allen

      Best Pass-Rusher: Malik McDowell, Michigan State

      Most Potential: McDowell

      Biggest Bust Potential: McDowell

      Biggest Sleeper: Davon Godchaux, LSU

      Highest Risk: Allen (injuries) 

      Lowest Risk: Chris Wormley, Michigan

       

      Defensive Line Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      Jonathan AllenAlabama6'3" 286 7.20 8
      Chris WormleyMichigan6'5" 298 6.90 38
      Malik McDowellMichigan State6'6" 295 6.70 50
      Dalvin TomlinsonAlabama6'3" 3106.5559
      Montravius AdamsAuburn6'4" 304 6.50 66
      Caleb BrantleyFlorida6'3" 307 6.5067
      Larry OgunjobiCharlotte6'3"3056.40 83
      Davon GodchauxLSU6'3" 310 6.30 95
      Carlos WatkinsClemson6'3" 305 6.20 102
      10 Jaleel JohnsonIowa6'3" 310 6.20 103
      11 Tanoh KpassagnonVillanova6'6"285 6.15 106
      12 Nazair JonesNorth Carolina6'5" 295 6.00 119
      13 Elijah QuallsWashington6'1" 321 5.99 127
      14 Eddie VanderdoesUCLA6'2" 305 5.99128
      15 D.J. JonesMississippi6'0" 321 5.90 144
      16 Tanzel SmartTulane6'0" 304 5.90 154
      17 Jeremiah LedbetterArkansas6'3"2805.90 155
      18 Vincent TaylorOklahoma State6'2" 310 5.80 162
      19 Ryan GlasgowMichigan6'3" 299 5.70 184
      20 Jarron JonesNotre Dame6'5" 315 5.50 202
      21 Charles WalkerOklahoma6'2"310 5.50203
      22 Isaac RochellNotre Dame6'3" 290 5.40 229
      23 Stevie Tu'ikolovatuUSC6'1"331 5.40231 
      24 Grover StewartAlbany State6'5"295 5.30 247
      25 DeAngelo BrownLouisville6'0"310 5.30 249
      26 Josh TupouColorado6'1" 325 5.20 273
      27 Collin BevinsNorthwest Missouri State6'6"285 5.10 291
      28 Christian BrownWest Virginia6'2"305 5.00 296
      29 Treyvon HesterToledo6'3" 300 5.00 298
      30 Chunky ClementsIllinois6'3" 292 5.00 299
      31 Dylan BradleySouthern Mississippi6'0"268 4.99 374
      32 Jeremy FaulkGarden City CC6'2"304 4.99 375 
      33 Joey IvieFlorida6'3" 300 4.99  376
      34 Matthew GodinMichigan6'5" 295 4.99  377
      35 Jason CarrWest Georgia6'6"297 4.99 378
      36 Harold BrantleyNorthwest Missouri State6'3" 307 4.99  382

    Edge-Defenders

      Best Prospect: Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

      Most NFL-Ready: Garrett

      Best Run Defender: Solomon Thomas, Stanford

      Best 3-4 Outside Linebacker: Charles Harris, Missouri

      Best 4-3 End: Garrett

      Best Pass-Rusher: Garrett

      Most Potential: Garrett

      Biggest Bust Potential: Garrett 

      Biggest Sleeper: Derek Rivers, Youngstown State

      Highest Risk: Tim Williams, Alabama 

      Lowest Risk: Thomas

       

      Edge-Rusher Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      Myles GarrettTexas A&M 6'4" 2728.50
      Solomon Thomas Stanford 6'3" 2737.50 
      Charles Harris Missouri 6'3" 2537.05 17 
      Taco Charlton Michigan 6'6" 2777.00 21 
      Derek Barnett Tennessee 6'3" 2596.99 25 
      Takkarist McKinley UCLA 6'2" 2506.99 30 
      T.J. Watt Wisconsin 6'4" 2526.75 42 
      Derek Rivers Youngstown State 6'4" 2486.50 62 
      Jordan Willis Kansas State 6'4" 2556.50 63 
      10 Tim Williams Alabama 6'3" 2446.50 75 
      11 Carl Lawson Auburn 6'2" 261 6.45 82 
      12 Tarell Basham Ohio  6'4" 269 6.40 88 
      13 Daeshon Hall Texas A&M 6'5" 2666.30 94 
      14 DeMarcus Walker Florida State 6'2" 273 6.10 109 
      15 Joe Mathis Washington 6'2" 255 5.99 130 
      16 Trey Hendrickson Florida Atlantic 6'4" 270 5.99 141 
      17 Dawuane Smoot Illinois 6'3" 255 5.90 145 
      18 Carroll Philips Illinois 6'3" 240 5.90 146 
      19 Fadol Brown Mississippi6'4"273 5.75 174 
      20 Ejuan Price Pittsburgh 5'11" 250 5.70 187 
      21 Deatrich Wise Jr. Arkansas 6'5" 271 5.70 188 
      22 Avery Moss Youngstown State 6'3" 262 5.60 193 
      23 Noble Nwachukwu West Virginia 6'2" 275 5.60 194 
      24 Bryan Cox Florida 6'3" 269 5.50 204 
      25 Ifeadi Odenigbo Northwestern 6'3"258 5.50 205 
      26 Keion Adams Western Michigan 6'2" 245 5.40 219 
      27 Garrett Sickels Penn State 6'4" 250 5.30 239 
      28 Josh Carraway TCU 6'3" 250 5.30 240 
      29 Hunter Dimick Utah 6'3" 260 5.30 248 
      30 Samson Ebukam Eastern Washington 6'2" 240 5.20 269 
      31 Keionta Davis Chattanooga 6'3" 270 5.20 270 
      32 DeVonte Fields Louisville 6'3" 242 5.20 271 
      33 Tashawn Bower LSU 6'5"250 5.00 300 
      34 Lewis Neal LSU 6'1" 264 5.00 301 
      35 Al-Quadin Muhammad Miami (Fla.) 6'3" 250 5.00 334 
      36 Dylan Donahue West Georgia 6'3" 248 5.00337 
      37 Ken Ekanem Virginia Tech 6'3" 255 4.99 361 

    Off-Ball Linebackers

      Best Prospect: Reuben Foster, Alabama

      Most NFL-Ready: Foster

      Best Inside Run Defender: Foster

      Best Outside Run Defender: Foster

      Best Pass-Rusher: Haason Reddick, Temple

      Best in Pass Coverage: Foster

      Most Potential: Reddick

      Biggest Bust Potential: Foster

      Biggest Sleeper: Blair Brown, Ohio 

      Highest Risk: Foster 

      Lowest Risk: Jarrad Davis, Florida

       

      Linebacker Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      1Reuben FosterAlabama6'0"2297.753
      2Haason ReddickTemple6'1"2377.1016
      3Jarrad DavisFlorida6'1"2386.9932
      4Tyus BowserHouston6'3"2476.7548
      5Raekwon McMillanOhio State6'2"2406.7049
      6Zach CunninghamVanderbilt6'3"2346.6052
      7Duke RileyLSU6'0"2326.5558
      8Ryan AndersonAlabama6'2"2536.5068
      9Vince BiegelWisconsin6'3"2466.5074
      10Alex AnzaloneFlorida6'3"2416.4089
      11Anthony Walker Jr.Northwestern6'1"2386.3093
      12Kendell BeckwithLSU6'2"2436.3097
      13Blair BrownOhio5'11"2386.25100
      14Jayon BrownUCLA6'0"2316.00118
      15Jalen Reeves-MaybinTennessee6'0"2305.99139
      16Elijah LeeKansas State6'3"2205.70175
      17Connor HarrisLindenwood5'11"2435.70176
      18Marquel LeeWake Forest6'3"2405.70178
      19Dylan ColeMissouri State6'0"2365.70179
      20Paul Magloire Jr.Arizona6'0"2215.70180
      21Ben GedeonMichigan6'2"2475.70181
      22Harvey LangiBYU6'2"2515.65191
      23Tanner VallejoBoise State6'1"2275.65192
      24Steven TaylorHouston6'1"2255.50206
      25Matt MilanoBoston College6'0"2215.50207
      26Ben BoulwareClemson6'0"2355.50214
      27Charmeachealle MooreKansas State5'11"2295.25259
      28Jordan EvansOklahoma6'3"2325.25260
      29Hardy NickersonIllinois6'0"2305.15276
      30Calvin MunsonSan Diego State6'1"2455.15277
      31Ukeme EligweGeorgia Southern6'2"2395.10278
      32Riley BulloughMichigan State6'1"2305.10279
      33Austin CalitroVillanova6'0"2405.10280
      34Jimmy GilbertColorado6'5"2305.10281
      35James OnwualuNotre Dame6'1"2325.00302
      36Marcus OliverIndiana6'1"2405.00303
      37Tau LotuleleiUNLV6'0"2375.00315
      38Pita TaumoepenuUtah6'1"2455.00332

    Cornerbacks

      Best Prospect: Quincy Wilson, Florida

      Most NFL-Ready: Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State

      Best Slot Cornerback: Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado

      Best in Man Coverage: Wilson

      Best in Zone Coverage: Gareon Conley, Ohio State

      Most Potential: Lattimore

      Biggest Bust Potential: Lattimore (injuries)

      Biggest Sleeper: Fabian Moreau, UCLA

      Highest Risk: Conley

      Lowest Risk: Tre'Davious White, LSU

       

      Cornerback Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      1Quincy WilsonFlorida6'1"2117.209
      2Marshon LattimoreOhio State6'0"1937.2010
      3Gareon ConleyOhio State6'0"1957.2011
      4Tre'Davious WhiteLSU5'11"1926.9931
      5Chidobe AwuzieColorado6'0"2026.9934
      6Sidney JonesWashington6'0"1866.9935
      7Marlon HumphreyAlabama6'0"1976.8039
      8Kevin KingWashington6'3"2006.7540
      9Cordrea TankersleyClemson6'1"1996.6551
      10Adoree JacksonUSC5'10"1866.5557
      11Fabian MoreauUCLA6'0"2066.5065
      12Teez TaborFlorida6'0"1996.5076
      13Rasul DouglasWest Virginia6'2"2096.2598
      14Cameron SuttonTennessee5'11"1866.00111
      15Shaquill GriffinCentral Florida6'0"194 6.00112
      16Jourdan LewisMichigan5'10"1866.00123
      17Corn ElderMiami (Fla.)5'10"1805.99129
      18Ahkello WitherspoonColorado6'2"1905.99137
      19Damontae KazeeSan Diego State5'10"1905.99138
      20William Likely IIIMaryland5'7"1755.90153
      21Howard WilsonHouston6'0"1855.75171
      22Jalen MyrickMinnesota5'10"2055.70177
      23Nate HairstonTemple6'0"1925.50215
      24Brian AllenUtah6'3"215 5.40220
      25Channing StriblingMichigan6'1"1765.40225
      26Brendan LangleyLamar6'0"1935.40232
      27Marquez WhiteFlorida State6'0"1815.30236
      28Chuck ClarkVirginia Tech6'0"2085.30237
      29Jeremy ClarkMichigan6'3"2065.30238
      30Ashton LampkinOklahoma State5'11"1905.30244
      31Aarion PentonMissouri5'9"1775.30246
      32Treston DecoudOregon State6'2"2085.20272
      33Jack TochoNorth Carolina State6'0"2005.10282
      34Sojourn SheltonWisconsin5'9"1705.10283
      35Jeremy CutrerMiddle Tennessee6'1"1705.10288
      36Ezra RobinsonTennessee State6'1"1805.10289
      37Justin ThomasGeorgia Tech5'11"1855.00297
      38Des LawrenceNorth Carolina6'0"1855.00304
      39Art MauletMemphis5'10"189 5.00305
      40Greg MabinIowa6'1"2005.00306
      41Tyquwan GlassFresno State5'11"1935.00307
      42Michael TysonCincinnati6'2"201 4.99351
      43Cole LukeNotre Dame5'11"1934.99379
      44Brad WatsonWake Forest6'0"2004.99380
      45Tony BridgesMississippi6'0"1864.99381

    Safeties

      Best Prospect: Jamal Adams, LSU

      Most NFL-Ready: Adams

      Best in Coverage: Malik Hooker, Ohio State

      Best Run Defender: Adams

      Most Potential: Hooker

      Biggest Bust Potential: Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

      Biggest Sleeper: Tedric Thompson, Colorado

      Highest Risk: Peppers

      Lowest Risk: Adams

       

      Safety Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      1Jamal AdamsLSU6'0"2147.504
      2Malik HookerOhio State6'1"2067.506
      3Budda BakerWashington5'10"1956.9929
      4Jabrill PeppersMichigan5'11"2136.9933
      5Marcus MayeFlorida6'0"2106.7544
      6Josh JonesNorth Carolina State6'1"2206.7547
      7Marcus WilliamsUtah6'1"2026.5560
      8Justin EvansTexas A&M6'0"1996.5069
      9Desmond KingIowa5'10"2016.5078
      10Obi MelifonwuConnecticut6'4"2246.3091
      11Tedric ThompsonColorado6'0"204 6.20105
      12John JohnsonBoston College6'0"2026.10108
      13Xavier WoodsLouisiana Tech5'11"2196.00117
      14Rayshawn JenkinsMiami (Fla.)6'1"2085.90150
      15Delano HillMichigan6'1"2165.90152
      16Lorenzo JeromeSaint Francis5'11"1905.75169
      17Jadar JohnsonClemson6'0"2105.75170
      18Montae NicholsonMichigan State6'2"2205.60195
      19Eddie JacksonAlabama6'0"1945.50208
      20Nathan GerryNebraska6'2"2205.50212
      21Damarius TravisMinnesota6'1"2065.50213
      22Josh Harvey-ClemonsLouisville6'4"2285.25263
      23David JonesRichmond6'2"2105.10284
      24Rudy FordAuburn5'11"2045.00308
      25Fish SmithsonKansas5'11"1905.00326
      26Jamal CarterMiami (Fla.)6'1"2185.00331
      27Leon McQuay IIIUSC6'2"1855.00336
      28Dymonte ThomasMichigan6'2"1994.99372
      29Yamen SandersMontana6'4"2104.99373

    Specialists

      Kicker Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      1Zane Gonzalez Arizona State 6'0" 190 5.90 151 
      2Jake Elliott Memphis 5'9" 165 5.40 233 

       

       

      Punter Rankings
      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGradeOverall
      1Matt Haack Arizona State 6'1"185 5.20 274 
      2Justin VogelMiami (Fla.) 6'4"215 5.00 329 
      3Kenny Allen Michigan 6'4"222 5.00 338 
      4Cameron Johnston Ohio State 5'11" 195 5.00 342 

       