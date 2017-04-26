2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Top Overall Player Rankings

0 of 16

The 2017 NFL draft class is unusually strong at many positions—running back, tight end, edge-rusher, cornerback and safety. Where this class is not deep—quarterback and left tackle—makes for interesting rankings and mock drafts.

Myles Garrett is a rare, transcendent athlete at defensive end; because of that, he should be the No. 1 overall selection. He ranks atop my board with the third-highest grade ever assigned (behind Andrew Luck and Von Miller). After Garrett, there is no consensus.

Leonard Fournette is an elite talent, but he's a running back, and NFL teams aren't completely sold on taking a back in the top 10 picks. Alabama produced two top-10 talents in Jonathan Allen and Reuben Foster, but they are facing injury questions that could push them down the board.

This draft will be remembered for where the quarterbacks were drafted. As many as three could go in the top 15 picks, but which teams will trade up or out to make that happen? None will get value, as just one quarterback received a first-round grade on my board.

Who are the top players in this class? Follow along with my top 400 as the draft unfolds.

Editor's note: This big board was finalized prior to Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley being accused of sexual assault. Matt Miller and Bleacher Report will continue monitoring that fluid situation.

