2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Top Overall Player RankingsApril 26, 2017
2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Top Overall Player Rankings
The 2017 NFL draft class is unusually strong at many positions—running back, tight end, edge-rusher, cornerback and safety. Where this class is not deep—quarterback and left tackle—makes for interesting rankings and mock drafts.
Myles Garrett is a rare, transcendent athlete at defensive end; because of that, he should be the No. 1 overall selection. He ranks atop my board with the third-highest grade ever assigned (behind Andrew Luck and Von Miller). After Garrett, there is no consensus.
Leonard Fournette is an elite talent, but he's a running back, and NFL teams aren't completely sold on taking a back in the top 10 picks. Alabama produced two top-10 talents in Jonathan Allen and Reuben Foster, but they are facing injury questions that could push them down the board.
This draft will be remembered for where the quarterbacks were drafted. As many as three could go in the top 15 picks, but which teams will trade up or out to make that happen? None will get value, as just one quarterback received a first-round grade on my board.
Who are the top players in this class? Follow along with my top 400 as the draft unfolds.
Editor's note: This big board was finalized prior to Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley being accused of sexual assault. Matt Miller and Bleacher Report will continue monitoring that fluid situation.
Top 100 Players Overall
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Height
|Weight
|1
|Myles Garrett
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|6'4"
|272
|2
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|LSU
|6'0"
|240
|3
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|Alabama
|6'0"
|229
|4
|Jamal Adams
|S
|LSU
|6'0"
|214
|5
|Solomon Thomas
|EDGE
|Stanford
|6'3"
|273
|6
|Malik Hooker
|S
|Ohio State
|6'1"
|206
|7
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|6'6"
|251
|8
|Jonathan Allen
|DL
|Alabama
|6'3"
|286
|9
|Quincy Wilson
|CB
|Florida
|6'1"
|211
|10
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Ohio State
|6'0"
|193
|11
|Gareon Conley
|CB
|Ohio State
|6'0"
|195
|12
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|6'4"
|218
|13
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|246
|14
|Mitchell Trubisky
|QB
|North Carolina
|6'2"
|222
|15
|Corey Davis
|WR
|Western Michigan
|6'3"
|209
|16
|Haason Reddick
|LB
|Temple
|6'1"
|237
|17
|Charles Harris
|EDGE
|Missouri
|6'3"
|253
|18
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Oklahoma
|6'1"
|226
|19
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Stanford
|5'11"
|202
|20
|Forrest Lamp
|G
|Western Kentucky
|6'4"
|309
|21
|Taco Charlton
|EDGE
|Michigan
|6'6"
|277
|22
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Clemson
|6'2"
|221
|23
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Utah
|6'5"
|297
|24
|John Ross
|WR
|Washington
|5'11"
|188
|25
|Derek Barnett
|EDGE
|Tennessee
|6'3"
|259
|26
|Ryan Ramczyk
|T
|Wisconsin
|6'6"
|310
|27
|Cam Robinson
|T
|Alabama
|6'6"
|322
|28
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|Tennessee
|5'10"
|214
|29
|Budda Baker
|S
|Washington
|5'10"
|195
|30
|Takkarist McKinley
|EDGE
|UCLA
|6'2"
|250
|31
|Tre'Davious White
|CB
|LSU
|5'11"
|192
|32
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|Florida
|6'1"
|238
|33
|Jabrill Peppers
|S
|Michigan
|5'11"
|213
|34
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Colorado
|6'0"
|202
|35
|Sidney Jones
|CB
|Washington
|6'0"
|186
|36
|Evan Engram
|TE
|Mississippi
|6'3"
|234
|37
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Texas Tech
|6'2"
|225
|38
|Chris Wormley
|DL
|Michigan
|6'5"
|298
|39
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Alabama
|6'0"
|197
|40
|Kevin King
|CB
|Washington
|6'3"
|200
|41
|DeShone Kizer
|QB
|Notre Dame
|6'4"
|233
|42
|T.J. Watt
|EDGE
|Wisconsin
|6'4"
|252
|43
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida State
|5'10"
|210
|44
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Florida
|6'0"
|210
|45
|Zay Jones
|WR
|East Carolina
|6'2"
|201
|46
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Eastern Washington
|6'2"
|204
|47
|Josh Jones
|S
|North Carolina State
|6'1"
|220
|48
|Tyus Bowser
|LB
|Houston
|6'3"
|247
|49
|Raekwon McMillan
|LB
|Ohio State
|6'2"
|240
|50
|Malik McDowell
|DL
|Michigan State
|6'6"
|295
|51
|Cordrea Tankersley
|CB
|Clemson
|6'1"
|199
|52
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|6'3"
|234
|53
|Bucky Hodges
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|6'6"
|257
|54
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|Texas
|6'0"
|233
|55
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Ohio State
|5'11"
|196
|56
|ArDarius Stewart
|WR
|Alabama
|5'11"
|204
|57
|Adoree Jackson
|CB
|USC
|5'10"
|186
|58
|Duke Riley
|LB
|LSU
|6'0"
|232
|59
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|DL
|Alabama
|6'3"
|310
|60
|Marcus Williams
|S
|Utah
|6'1"
|202
|61
|Carlos Henderson
|WR
|Louisiana Tech
|5'11"
|199
|62
|Derek Rivers
|EDGE
|Youngstown State
|6'4"
|248
|63
|Jordan Willis
|EDGE
|Kansas State
|6'4"
|255
|64
|Davis Webb
|QB
|California
|6'5"
|229
|65
|Fabian Moreau
|CB
|UCLA
|6'0"
|206
|66
|Montravius Adams
|DL
|Auburn
|6'4"
|304
|67
|Caleb Brantley
|DL
|Florida
|6'3"
|307
|68
|Ryan Anderson
|LB
|Alabama
|6'2"
|253
|69
|Justin Evans
|S
|Texas A&M
|6'0"
|199
|70
|Dan Feeney
|G
|Indiana
|6'4"
|305
|71
|Pat Elflein
|C
|Ohio State
|6'3"
|303
|72
|Dion Dawkins
|T
|Temple
|6'4"
|314
|73
|Dorian Johnson
|G
|Pittsburgh
|6'5"
|300
|74
|Vince Biegel
|LB
|Wisconsin
|6'3"
|246
|75
|Tim Williams
|EDGE
|Alabama
|6'3"
|244
|76
|Teez Tabor
|CB
|Florida
|6'0"
|199
|77
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|USC
|6'1"
|215
|78
|Desmond King
|S
|Iowa
|5'10"
|201
|79
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Penn State
|6'1"
|209
|80
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|Ashland
|6'6"
|278
|81
|Nathan Peterman
|QB
|Pittsburgh
|6'2"
|226
|82
|Carl Lawson
|EDGE
|Auburn
|6'2"
|261
|83
|Larry Ogunjobi
|DL
|Charlotte
|6'3"
|305
|84
|Jake Butt
|TE
|Michigan
|6'5"
|246
|85
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|South Alabama
|6'3"
|239
|86
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|Texas A&M
|6'3"
|194
|87
|Taylor Moton
|T
|Western Michigan
|6'5"
|319
|88
|Tarell Basham
|EDGE
|Ohio
|6'4"
|269
|89
|Alex Anzalone
|LB
|Florida
|6'3"
|241
|90
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|Toledo
|5'10"
|216
|91
|Obi Melifonwu
|S
|Connecticut
|6'4"
|224
|92
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|LSU
|6'6"
|310
|93
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|LB
|Northwestern
|6'1"
|238
|94
|Daeshon Hall
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|6'5"
|266
|95
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|LSU
|6'3"
|310
|96
|Taywan Taylor
|WR
|Western Kentucky
|5'11"
|203
|97
|Kendell Beckwith
|LB
|LSU
|6'2"
|243
|98
|Rasul Douglas
|CB
|West Virginia
|6'2"
|209
|99
|Brad Kaaya
|QB
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|214
|100
|Blair Brown
|LB
|Ohio
|5'11"
|238
Quarterbacks
Best Prospect: Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina
Most NFL-Ready: Deshaun Watson, Clemson
Best Arm: Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech
Best Runner: Watson
Most Potential: Mahomes
Biggest Bust Potential: DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
Biggest Sleeper: Brad Kaaya, Miami (Fla.)
Highest Risk: Mahomes
Lowest Risk: Watson
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Mitchell Trubisky
|North Carolina
|6'2"
|222
|7.15
|14
|2
|Deshaun Watson
|Clemson
|6'2"
|221
|6.99
|22
|3
|Patrick Mahomes
|Texas Tech
|6'2"
|225
|6.95
|37
|4
|DeShone Kizer
|Notre Dame
|6'4"
|233
|6.75
|41
|5
|Davis Webb
|California
|6'5"
|229
|6.50
|64
|6
|Nathan Peterman
|Pittsburgh
|6'2"
|226
|6.45
|81
|7
|Brad Kaaya
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|214
|6.25
|99
|8
|Joshua Dobbs
|Tennessee
|6'3"
|216
|5.99
|124
|9
|Chad Kelly
|Mississippi
|6'2"
|224
|5.70
|185
|10
|C.J. Beathard
|Iowa
|6'2"
|219
|5.40
|226
|11
|Jerod Evans
|Virginia Tech
|6'3"
|232
|5.40
|227
|12
|Cooper Rush
|Central Michigan
|6'3"
|228
|5.40
|228
|13
|Alek Torgersen
|Pennsylvania
|6'3"
|230
|5.00
|313
|14
|Zach Terrell
|Western Michigan
|6'1"
|209
|4.99
|355
|15
|Brady Gustafson
|Montana
|6'6"
|230
|4.99
|395
|16
|Sefo Liufau
|Colorado
|6'3"
|232
|4.99
|396
|17
|Mitch Leidner
|Minnesota
|6'3"
|226
|4.99
|397
|18
|Trevor Knight
|Texas A&M
|6'1"
|219
|4.99
|398
|19
|Wes Lunt
|Illinois
|6'5"
|225
|4.99
|399
|20
|Seth Russell
|Baylor
|6'3"
|213
|4.99
|400
|21
|Antonio Pipkin
|Tiffin
|6'1"
|225
|4.99
|401
Running Backs
Best Prospect: Leonard Fournette, LSU
Most NFL-Ready: Joe Mixon, Oklahoma
Best Third-Down Back: Christian McCaffrey, Stanford
Best Speed: Joe Williams, Utah
Best Power: Fournette
Best Hands: McCaffrey
Most Potential: Mixon
Biggest Bust Potential: Dalvin Cook, Florida State
Biggest Sleeper: Marlon Mack, South Florida
Highest Risk: Cook
Lowest Risk: McCaffrey
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Leonard Fournette
|LSU
|6'0"
|240
|7.95
|2
|2
|Joe Mixon
|Oklahoma
|6'1"
|226
|7.05
|18
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|Stanford
|5'11"
|202
|7.00
|19
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|Tennessee
|5'10"
|214
|6.99
|28
|5
|Dalvin Cook
|Florida State
|5'10"
|210
|6.75
|43
|6
|D'Onta Foreman
|Texas
|6'0"
|233
|6.60
|54
|7
|Kareem Hunt
|Toledo
|5'10"
|216
|6.40
|90
|8
|Samaje Perine
|Oklahoma
|5'11"
|233
|6.25
|101
|9
|Jeremy McNichols
|Boise State
|5'9"
|214
|6.00
|120
|10
|Brian Hill
|Wyoming
|6'1"
|219
|6.00
|122
|11
|James Conner
|Pittsburgh
|6'1"
|233
|5.99
|125
|12
|Marlon Mack
|South Florida
|5'11"
|213
|5.99
|134
|13
|Wayne Gallman
|Clemson
|6'0"
|215
|5.80
|160
|14
|Matthew Dayes
|North Carolina State
|5'9"
|205
|5.80
|163
|15
|Jamaal Williams
|BYU
|6'0"
|212
|5.79
|165
|16
|Tarik Cohen
|North Carolina A&T
|5'6"
|179
|5.75
|173
|17
|TJ Logan
|North Carolina
|5'9"
|196
|5.70
|182
|18
|De'Veon Smith
|Michigan
|5'11"
|223
|5.59
|199
|19
|Joe Williams
|Utah
|5'11"
|210
|5.55
|200
|20
|Donnel Pumphrey
|San Diego State
|5'8"
|176
|5.50
|216
|21
|De'Angelo Henderson
|Coastal Carolina
|5'7"
|208
|5.50
|217
|22
|Austin Ekeler
|Western State
|5'9"
|195
|5.30
|250
|23
|Elijah Hood
|North Carolina
|6'0"
|232
|5.25
|252
|24
|Justin Davis
|USC
|6'1"
|208
|5.25
|255
|25
|Dare Ogunbowale
|Wisconsin
|5'11"
|213
|5.25
|257
|26
|Aaron Jones
|Texas-El Paso
|5'9"
|208
|5.25
|258
|27
|Brandon Wilson
|Houston
|5'11"
|200
|5.25
|265
|28
|Corey Clement
|Wisconsin
|5'10"
|220
|5.20
|266
|29
|I'Tavius Mathers
|Middle Tennessee
|5'11"
|198
|5.20
|267
|30
|Stanley Williams
|Kentucky
|5'7"
|190
|5.20
|268
|31
|Elijah McGuire
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5'10"
|214
|5.00
|310
|32
|Devine Redding
|Indiana
|5'8"
|205
|4.99
|346
|33
|Tarean Folston
|Notre Dame
|5'9"
|215
|4.99
|347
|34
|Joe Yearby
|Miami
|5'9"
|200
|4.99
|348
|35
|Jahad Thomas
|Temple
|5'9"
|190
|4.99
|350
|36
|Chris Carson
|Oklahoma State
|5'11"
|218
|4.99
|360
|37
|Rushel Shell III
|West Virginia
|5'10"
|220
|4.99
|362
|38
|Taquan Mizzell
|Virginia
|5'10"
|197
|4.99
|366
|39
|Marcus Cox
|Appalachian State
|5'10"
|207
|4.99
|387
|40
|Anthony Wales
|Western Kentucky
|5'10"
|195
|4.99
|389
|41
|Tion Green
|Cincinnati
|6'0"
|230
|4.99
|390
Fullbacks
Most Power: Freddie Stevenson, Florida State
Best Hands: Anthony Firkser, Harvard
Most Versatile: Firkser
Biggest Sleeper: Firkser
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Sam Rogers
|Virginia Tech
|5'10"
|228
|5.10
|290
|2
|Freddie Stevenson
|Florida State
|6'0"
|243
|5.00
|311
|3
|Anthony Firkser
|Harvard
|6'2"
|241
|5.00
|318
|4
|Emmanuel Holder
|Towson
|5'11"
|265
|4.99
|364
|5
|Bobby Wolford
|Boston College
|6'1"
|248
|4.99
|365
|6
|Cody Heiman
|Washburn
|6'3"
|245
|4.99
|383
|7
|Prescott Line
|Michigan State
|6'0"
|246
|4.99
|384
|8
|Nate Iese
|UCLA
|6'3"
|244
|4.99
|385
|9
|Dakota Ball
|Alabama
|6'2"
|268
|4.99
|386
Wide Receivers
Best Prospect: Mike Williams, Clemson
Most NFL-Ready: Williams
Best Boundary Receiver: Williams
Best Slot Receiver: John Ross, Washington
Best Return Man: Curtis Samuel, Ohio State
Best Hands: Zay Jones, East Carolina
Best Route-Runner: Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington
Best Speed: Samuel
Most Potential: Corey Davis, Western Michigan
Biggest Bust Potential: Ross
Biggest Sleeper: Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech
Highest Risk: Davis (injuries)
Lowest Risk: Williams
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Mike Williams
|Clemson
|6'4"
|218
|7.15
|12
|2
|Corey Davis
|Western Michigan
|6'3"
|209
|7.10
|15
|3
|John Ross
|Washington
|5'11"
|188
|6.99
|24
|4
|Zay Jones
|East Carolina
|6'2"
|201
|6.75
|45
|5
|Cooper Kupp
|Eastern Washington
|6'2"
|204
|6.75
|46
|6
|Curtis Samuel
|Ohio State
|5'11"
|196
|6.60
|55
|7
|ArDarius Stewart
|Alabama
|5'11"
|204
|6.60
|56
|8
|Carlos Henderson
|Louisiana Tech
|5'11"
|199
|6.55
|61
|9
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|USC
|6'1"
|215
|6.50
|77
|10
|Chris Godwin
|Penn State
|6'1"
|209
|6.50
|79
|11
|Josh Reynolds
|Texas A&M
|6'3"
|194
|6.40
|86
|12
|Taywan Taylor
|Western Kentucky
|5'11"
|203
|6.30
|96
|13
|Ryan Switzer
|North Carolina
|5'9"
|181
|6.00
|110
|14
|Josh Malone
|Tennessee
|6'3"
|208
|6.00
|121
|15
|Amara Darboh
|Michigan
|6'2"
|214
|5.99
|132
|16
|Chad Hansen
|California
|6'2"
|202
|5.99
|133
|17
|Noah Brown
|Ohio State
|6'2"
|222
|5.99
|135
|18
|Jehu Chesson
|Michigan
|6'2"
|204
|5.99
|136
|19
|Travin Dural
|LSU
|6'1"
|202
|5.90
|148
|20
|Isaiah Ford
|Virginia Tech
|6'1"
|194
|5.90
|149
|21
|Kenny Golladay
|Northern Illinois
|6'4"
|213
|5.90
|156
|22
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|Texas A&M
|6'5"
|240
|5.90
|157
|23
|Ish Zamora
|Baylor
|6'3"
|220
|5.90
|158
|24
|KD Cannon
|Baylor
|5'11"
|182
|5.85
|159
|25
|Mack Hollins
|North Carolina
|6'4"
|221
|5.79
|166
|26
|Shelton Gibson
|West Virginia
|5'11"
|191
|5.75
|172
|27
|Travis Rudolph
|Florida State
|6'0"
|189
|5.70
|189
|28
|Rodney Adams
|South Florida
|6'1"
|189
|5.69
|190
|29
|Artavis Scott
|Clemson
|5'10"
|193
|5.60
|197
|30
|Dede Westbrook
|Oklahoma
|6'0"
|178
|5.59
|198
|31
|Malachi Dupre
|LSU
|6'3"
|196
|5.50
|201
|32
|Keon Hatcher
|Arkansas
|6'2"
|207
|5.50
|218
|33
|Robert Davis
|Georgia State
|6'3"
|220
|5.40
|234
|34
|Stacy Coley
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'0"
|195
|5.30
|235
|35
|Fred Ross
|Mississippi State
|6'1"
|213
|5.25
|251
|36
|Jalen Robinette
|Air Force
|6'3"
|220
|5.25
|253
|37
|Damore'ea Stringfellow
|Mississippi
|6'2"
|212
|5.25
|254
|38
|Jamari Staples
|Louisville
|6'3"
|195
|5.25
|256
|39
|Amba Etta-Tawo
|Syracuse
|6'1"
|208
|5.25
|264
|40
|Austin Carr
|Northwestern
|6'1"
|194
|5.20
|275
|41
|Kermit Whitfield
|Florida State
|5'8"
|185
|5.10
|292
|42
|Jerome Lane
|Akron
|6'3"
|226
|5.00
|293
|43
|Trent Taylor
|Louisiana Tech
|5'8"
|181
|5.00
|294
|44
|Isaiah McKenzie
|Georgia
|5'8"
|173
|5.00
|295
|45
|Michael Rector
|Stanford
|6'0"
|185
|5.00
|312
|46
|Kendrick Bourne
|Eastern Washington
|6'1"
|203
|5.00
|314
|47
|Billy Brown
|Shepherd
|6'4"
|236
|5.00
|316
|48
|Krishawn Hogan
|Marian University
|6'3"
|222
|5.00
|317
|49
|Noel Thomas
|Connecticut
|6'1"
|202
|5.00
|324
|50
|Chad Williams
|Grambling State
|6'1"
|204
|5.00
|325
|51
|Quincy Adeboyejo
|Mississippi
|6'3"
|195
|5.00
|339
|52
|Tim Patrick
|Utah
|6'5"
|210
|5.00
|340
|53
|Tim White
|Arizona State
|5'11"
|175
|5.00
|341
|54
|Derrick Griffin
|Texas Southern
|6'7"
|230
|4.99
|343
|55
|James Quick
|Louisville
|6'0"
|186
|4.99
|344
|56
|Speedy Noil
|Texas A&M
|5'11"
|200
|4.99
|345
|57
|Bobo Wilson
|Florida State
|5'9"
|189
|4.99
|349
|58
|Bug Howard
|North Carolina
|6'4"
|221
|4.99
|352
|59
|Victor Bolden
|Oregon State
|5'8"
|178
|4.99
|356
|60
|Gabe Marks
|Washington State
|6'0"
|188
|4.99
|357
|61
|Drew Morgan
|Arkansas
|6'0"
|193
|4.99
|358
|62
|Greg Ward Jr.
|Houston
|5'10"
|185
|4.99
|359
|63
|Corey Smith
|Ohio State
|6'0"
|188
|4.99
|363
|64
|Jhajuan Seales
|Oklahoma State
|6'2"
|185
|4.99
|367
|65
|Zach Pascal
|Old Dominion
|6'2"
|214
|4.99
|368
|66
|Darreus Rogers
|USC
|6'1"
|216
|4.99
|369
|67
|Keevan Lucas
|Tulsa
|5'9"
|192
|4.99
|370
|68
|Michael Clark
|Marshall
|6'7"
|212
|4.99
|388
|69
|Karel Hamilton
|Samford
|6'1"
|181
|4.99
|391
|70
|Trey Griffey
|Arizona
|6'3"
|192
|4.99
|392
|71
|Tony Stevens
|Auburn
|6'3"
|198
|4.99
|393
|72
|DeAngelo Yancey
|Purdue
|6'1"
|205
|4.99
|394
Tight Ends
Best Prospect: O.J. Howard, Alabama
Most NFL-Ready: Howard
Best Slot Tight End: David Njoku, Miami (Fla.)
Best Hands: Howard
Best Route-Runner: Njoku
Best Blocker: Howard
Best Speed: Evan Engram, Mississippi
Best Power: Howard
Biggest Bust Potential: Njoku
Biggest Sleeper: George Kittle, Iowa
Highest Risk: Adam Shaheen, Ashland
Lowest Risk: Howard
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|O.J. Howard
|Alabama
|6'6"
|251
|7.30
|7
|2
|David Njoku
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|246
|7.15
|13
|3
|Evan Engram
|Mississippi
|6'3"
|234
|6.95
|36
|4
|Bucky Hodges
|Virginia Tech
|6'6"
|257
|6.60
|53
|5
|Adam Shaheen
|Ashland
|6'6"
|278
|6.45
|80
|6
|Jake Butt
|Michigan
|6'5"
|246
|6.40
|84
|7
|Gerald Everett
|South Alabama
|6'3"
|239
|6.40
|85
|8
|George Kittle
|Iowa
|6'4"
|250
|5.99
|126
|9
|Jeremy Sprinkle
|Arkansas
|6'5"
|256
|5.99
|131
|10
|Jordan Leggett
|Clemson
|6'5"
|258
|5.99
|140
|11
|Jonnu Smith
|Florida International
|6'3"
|248
|5.80
|161
|12
|Michael Roberts
|Toledo
|6'4"
|261
|5.75
|168
|13
|Cole Hikutini
|Louisville
|6'4"
|248
|5.25
|261
|14
|Darrell Daniels
|Washington
|6'3"
|246
|5.25
|262
|15
|Eric Saubert
|Drake
|6'4"
|242
|5.10
|285
|16
|Antony Auclair
|Laval
|6'6"
|254
|5.10
|286
|17
|Hayden Plinke
|Texas-El Paso
|6'4"
|255
|5.00
|328
|18
|Blake Jarwin
|Oklahoma State
|6'4"
|248
|5.00
|335
|19
|Pharaoh Brown
|Oregon
|6'5"
|250
|4.99
|371
Offensive Tackles
Best Prospect: Garett Bolles, Utah
Most NFL-Ready: Cam Robinson, Alabama
Best Run-Blocker: Robinson
Best Pass-Blocker: Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
Most Potential: Bolles
Biggest Bust Potential: Bolles
Biggest Sleeper: Roderick Johnson, Florida State
Highest Risk: Bolles
Lowest Risk: Ramczyk
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Garett Bolles
|Utah
|6'5"
|297
|6.99
|23
|2
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Wisconsin
|6'5"
|310
|6.99
|26
|3
|Cam Robinson
|Alabama
|6'6"
|322
|6.99
|27
|4
|Dion Dawkins
|Temple
|6'4"
|314
|6.50
|72
|5
|Taylor Moton
|Western Michigan
|6'5"
|319
|6.40
|87
|6
|Julie'n Davenport
|Bucknell
|6'6"
|315
|6.10
|107
|7
|Antonio Garcia
|Troy
|6'6"
|293
|6.00
|115
|8
|Roderick Johnson
|Florida State
|6'6"
|308
|6.00
|116
|9
|David Sharpe
|Florida
|6'5"
|357
|5.99
|143
|10
|Will Holden
|Vanderbilt
|6'7"
|313
|5.90
|147
|11
|Adam Bisnowaty
|Pittsburgh
|6'5"
|300
|5.75
|167
|12
|Collin Buchanon
|Miami (Ohio)
|6'5"
|316
|5.50
|210
|13
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Texas A&M
|6'4"
|325
|5.40
|223
|14
|Avery Gennesy
|Texas A&M
|6'5"
|315
|5.40
|224
|15
|Aviante Collins
|TCU
|6'4"
|295
|5.40
|230
|16
|Conor McDermott
|UCLA
|6'8"
|310
|5.00
|309
|17
|Storm Norton
|Toledo
|6'8"
|308
|5.00
|319
|18
|Jylan Ware
|Alabama State
|6'8"
|295
|5.00
|320
|19
|Justin Senior
|Mississippi State
|6'5"
|295
|5.00
|321
|20
|Levon Myers
|Northern Illinois
|6'5"
|309
|5.00
|322
|21
|Cole Croston
|Iowa
|6'5"
|307
|5.00
|323
Offensive Guards
Best Prospect: Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky
Most NFL-Ready: Lamp
Best Run-Blocker: Dan Feeney, Indiana
Best Pass-Blocker: Lamp
Most Potential: Lamp
Biggest Bust Potential: Zach Banner, USC
Biggest Sleeper: Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State
Highest Risk: Banner
Lowest Risk: Lamp
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Forrest Lamp
|Western Kentucky
|6'4"
|309
|7.00
|20
|2
|Dan Feeney
|Indiana
|6'4"
|305
|6.50
|70
|3
|Dorian Johnson
|Pittsburgh
|6'5"
|300
|6.50
|73
|4
|Danny Isidora
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|310
|6.20
|104
|5
|Zach Banner
|USC
|6'8"
|360
|6.00
|113
|6
|Isaac Asiata
|Utah
|6'3"
|323
|6.00
|114
|7
|Nico Siragusa
|San Diego State
|6'4"
|330
|5.99
|142
|8
|Jessamen Dunker
|Tennessee State
|6'4"
|290
|5.80
|164
|9
|Jordan Morgan
|Kutztown
|6'4"
|320
|5.50
|211
|10
|Damien Mama
|USC
|6'3"
|328
|5.40
|222
|11
|Sean Harlow
|Oregon State
|6'4"
|310
|5.30
|243
|12
|Cameron Lee
|Illinois State
|6'6"
|320
|5.30
|245
|13
|Erik Austell
|Charleston Southern
|6'3"
|292
|5.10
|287
|14
|Ethan Cooper
|Indiana of Pennsylvania
|6'1"
|322
|5.00
|327
|15
|Kyle Kalis
|Michigan
|6'4"
|305
|5.00
|330
|16
|Corey Levin
|Chattanooga
|6'4"
|305
|5.00
|333
|17
|Greg Pyke
|Georgia
|6'5"
|313
|4.99
|353
|18
|Erik Magnuson
|Michigan
|6'5"
|305
|4.99
|354
Centers
Best Prospect: Pat Elflein, Ohio State
Most NFL-Ready: Elflein
Best Run-Blocker: Elflein
Best Pass-Blocker: Elflein
Most Potential: Ethan Pocic, LSU
Biggest Bust Potential: Pocic
Biggest Sleeper: Chad Wheeler, USC
Highest Risk: Jon Toth, Kentucky
Lowest Risk: Elflein
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Pat Elflein
|Ohio State
|6'3"
|303
|6.50
|71
|2
|Ethan Pocic
|LSU
|6'6"
|310
|6.30
|92
|3
|Chase Roullier
|Wyoming
|6'4"
|312
|5.70
|183
|4
|Tyler Orlosky
|West Virginia
|6'3"
|295
|5.70
|186
|5
|Chad Wheeler
|USC
|6'6"
|310
|5.60
|196
|6
|Jon Toth
|Kentucky
|6'5"
|310
|5.50
|209
|7
|Kyle Fuller
|Baylor
|6'4"
|310
|5.40
|221
|8
|J.J. Dielman
|Utah
|6'5"
|300
|5.30
|241
|9
|Deyshawn Bond
|Cincinnati
|6'1"
|292
|5.30
|242
Defensive Linemen
Best Prospect: Jonathan Allen, Alabama
Most NFL-Ready: Allen
Best Run Defender: Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte
Best Nose Tackle: Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama
Best 3-4 Defensive End: Allen
Best 3-Technique: Allen
Best Pass-Rusher: Malik McDowell, Michigan State
Most Potential: McDowell
Biggest Bust Potential: McDowell
Biggest Sleeper: Davon Godchaux, LSU
Highest Risk: Allen (injuries)
Lowest Risk: Chris Wormley, Michigan
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Jonathan Allen
|Alabama
|6'3"
|286
|7.20
|8
|2
|Chris Wormley
|Michigan
|6'5"
|298
|6.90
|38
|3
|Malik McDowell
|Michigan State
|6'6"
|295
|6.70
|50
|4
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|Alabama
|6'3"
|310
|6.55
|59
|5
|Montravius Adams
|Auburn
|6'4"
|304
|6.50
|66
|6
|Caleb Brantley
|Florida
|6'3"
|307
|6.50
|67
|7
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Charlotte
|6'3"
|305
|6.40
|83
|8
|Davon Godchaux
|LSU
|6'3"
|310
|6.30
|95
|9
|Carlos Watkins
|Clemson
|6'3"
|305
|6.20
|102
|10
|Jaleel Johnson
|Iowa
|6'3"
|310
|6.20
|103
|11
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Villanova
|6'6"
|285
|6.15
|106
|12
|Nazair Jones
|North Carolina
|6'5"
|295
|6.00
|119
|13
|Elijah Qualls
|Washington
|6'1"
|321
|5.99
|127
|14
|Eddie Vanderdoes
|UCLA
|6'2"
|305
|5.99
|128
|15
|D.J. Jones
|Mississippi
|6'0"
|321
|5.90
|144
|16
|Tanzel Smart
|Tulane
|6'0"
|304
|5.90
|154
|17
|Jeremiah Ledbetter
|Arkansas
|6'3"
|280
|5.90
|155
|18
|Vincent Taylor
|Oklahoma State
|6'2"
|310
|5.80
|162
|19
|Ryan Glasgow
|Michigan
|6'3"
|299
|5.70
|184
|20
|Jarron Jones
|Notre Dame
|6'5"
|315
|5.50
|202
|21
|Charles Walker
|Oklahoma
|6'2"
|310
|5.50
|203
|22
|Isaac Rochell
|Notre Dame
|6'3"
|290
|5.40
|229
|23
|Stevie Tu'ikolovatu
|USC
|6'1"
|331
|5.40
|231
|24
|Grover Stewart
|Albany State
|6'5"
|295
|5.30
|247
|25
|DeAngelo Brown
|Louisville
|6'0"
|310
|5.30
|249
|26
|Josh Tupou
|Colorado
|6'1"
|325
|5.20
|273
|27
|Collin Bevins
|Northwest Missouri State
|6'6"
|285
|5.10
|291
|28
|Christian Brown
|West Virginia
|6'2"
|305
|5.00
|296
|29
|Treyvon Hester
|Toledo
|6'3"
|300
|5.00
|298
|30
|Chunky Clements
|Illinois
|6'3"
|292
|5.00
|299
|31
|Dylan Bradley
|Southern Mississippi
|6'0"
|268
|4.99
|374
|32
|Jeremy Faulk
|Garden City CC
|6'2"
|304
|4.99
|375
|33
|Joey Ivie
|Florida
|6'3"
|300
|4.99
|376
|34
|Matthew Godin
|Michigan
|6'5"
|295
|4.99
|377
|35
|Jason Carr
|West Georgia
|6'6"
|297
|4.99
|378
|36
|Harold Brantley
|Northwest Missouri State
|6'3"
|307
|4.99
|382
Edge-Defenders
Best Prospect: Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
Most NFL-Ready: Garrett
Best Run Defender: Solomon Thomas, Stanford
Best 3-4 Outside Linebacker: Charles Harris, Missouri
Best 4-3 End: Garrett
Best Pass-Rusher: Garrett
Most Potential: Garrett
Biggest Bust Potential: Garrett
Biggest Sleeper: Derek Rivers, Youngstown State
Highest Risk: Tim Williams, Alabama
Lowest Risk: Thomas
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Myles Garrett
|Texas A&M
|6'4"
|272
|8.50
|1
|2
|Solomon Thomas
|Stanford
|6'3"
|273
|7.50
|5
|3
|Charles Harris
|Missouri
|6'3"
|253
|7.05
|17
|4
|Taco Charlton
|Michigan
|6'6"
|277
|7.00
|21
|5
|Derek Barnett
|Tennessee
|6'3"
|259
|6.99
|25
|6
|Takkarist McKinley
|UCLA
|6'2"
|250
|6.99
|30
|7
|T.J. Watt
|Wisconsin
|6'4"
|252
|6.75
|42
|8
|Derek Rivers
|Youngstown State
|6'4"
|248
|6.50
|62
|9
|Jordan Willis
|Kansas State
|6'4"
|255
|6.50
|63
|10
|Tim Williams
|Alabama
|6'3"
|244
|6.50
|75
|11
|Carl Lawson
|Auburn
|6'2"
|261
|6.45
|82
|12
|Tarell Basham
|Ohio
|6'4"
|269
|6.40
|88
|13
|Daeshon Hall
|Texas A&M
|6'5"
|266
|6.30
|94
|14
|DeMarcus Walker
|Florida State
|6'2"
|273
|6.10
|109
|15
|Joe Mathis
|Washington
|6'2"
|255
|5.99
|130
|16
|Trey Hendrickson
|Florida Atlantic
|6'4"
|270
|5.99
|141
|17
|Dawuane Smoot
|Illinois
|6'3"
|255
|5.90
|145
|18
|Carroll Philips
|Illinois
|6'3"
|240
|5.90
|146
|19
|Fadol Brown
|Mississippi
|6'4"
|273
|5.75
|174
|20
|Ejuan Price
|Pittsburgh
|5'11"
|250
|5.70
|187
|21
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|Arkansas
|6'5"
|271
|5.70
|188
|22
|Avery Moss
|Youngstown State
|6'3"
|262
|5.60
|193
|23
|Noble Nwachukwu
|West Virginia
|6'2"
|275
|5.60
|194
|24
|Bryan Cox
|Florida
|6'3"
|269
|5.50
|204
|25
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|Northwestern
|6'3"
|258
|5.50
|205
|26
|Keion Adams
|Western Michigan
|6'2"
|245
|5.40
|219
|27
|Garrett Sickels
|Penn State
|6'4"
|250
|5.30
|239
|28
|Josh Carraway
|TCU
|6'3"
|250
|5.30
|240
|29
|Hunter Dimick
|Utah
|6'3"
|260
|5.30
|248
|30
|Samson Ebukam
|Eastern Washington
|6'2"
|240
|5.20
|269
|31
|Keionta Davis
|Chattanooga
|6'3"
|270
|5.20
|270
|32
|DeVonte Fields
|Louisville
|6'3"
|242
|5.20
|271
|33
|Tashawn Bower
|LSU
|6'5"
|250
|5.00
|300
|34
|Lewis Neal
|LSU
|6'1"
|264
|5.00
|301
|35
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'3"
|250
|5.00
|334
|36
|Dylan Donahue
|West Georgia
|6'3"
|248
|5.00
|337
|37
|Ken Ekanem
|Virginia Tech
|6'3"
|255
|4.99
|361
Off-Ball Linebackers
Best Prospect: Reuben Foster, Alabama
Most NFL-Ready: Foster
Best Inside Run Defender: Foster
Best Outside Run Defender: Foster
Best Pass-Rusher: Haason Reddick, Temple
Best in Pass Coverage: Foster
Most Potential: Reddick
Biggest Bust Potential: Foster
Biggest Sleeper: Blair Brown, Ohio
Highest Risk: Foster
Lowest Risk: Jarrad Davis, Florida
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Reuben Foster
|Alabama
|6'0"
|229
|7.75
|3
|2
|Haason Reddick
|Temple
|6'1"
|237
|7.10
|16
|3
|Jarrad Davis
|Florida
|6'1"
|238
|6.99
|32
|4
|Tyus Bowser
|Houston
|6'3"
|247
|6.75
|48
|5
|Raekwon McMillan
|Ohio State
|6'2"
|240
|6.70
|49
|6
|Zach Cunningham
|Vanderbilt
|6'3"
|234
|6.60
|52
|7
|Duke Riley
|LSU
|6'0"
|232
|6.55
|58
|8
|Ryan Anderson
|Alabama
|6'2"
|253
|6.50
|68
|9
|Vince Biegel
|Wisconsin
|6'3"
|246
|6.50
|74
|10
|Alex Anzalone
|Florida
|6'3"
|241
|6.40
|89
|11
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|Northwestern
|6'1"
|238
|6.30
|93
|12
|Kendell Beckwith
|LSU
|6'2"
|243
|6.30
|97
|13
|Blair Brown
|Ohio
|5'11"
|238
|6.25
|100
|14
|Jayon Brown
|UCLA
|6'0"
|231
|6.00
|118
|15
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|Tennessee
|6'0"
|230
|5.99
|139
|16
|Elijah Lee
|Kansas State
|6'3"
|220
|5.70
|175
|17
|Connor Harris
|Lindenwood
|5'11"
|243
|5.70
|176
|18
|Marquel Lee
|Wake Forest
|6'3"
|240
|5.70
|178
|19
|Dylan Cole
|Missouri State
|6'0"
|236
|5.70
|179
|20
|Paul Magloire Jr.
|Arizona
|6'0"
|221
|5.70
|180
|21
|Ben Gedeon
|Michigan
|6'2"
|247
|5.70
|181
|22
|Harvey Langi
|BYU
|6'2"
|251
|5.65
|191
|23
|Tanner Vallejo
|Boise State
|6'1"
|227
|5.65
|192
|24
|Steven Taylor
|Houston
|6'1"
|225
|5.50
|206
|25
|Matt Milano
|Boston College
|6'0"
|221
|5.50
|207
|26
|Ben Boulware
|Clemson
|6'0"
|235
|5.50
|214
|27
|Charmeachealle Moore
|Kansas State
|5'11"
|229
|5.25
|259
|28
|Jordan Evans
|Oklahoma
|6'3"
|232
|5.25
|260
|29
|Hardy Nickerson
|Illinois
|6'0"
|230
|5.15
|276
|30
|Calvin Munson
|San Diego State
|6'1"
|245
|5.15
|277
|31
|Ukeme Eligwe
|Georgia Southern
|6'2"
|239
|5.10
|278
|32
|Riley Bullough
|Michigan State
|6'1"
|230
|5.10
|279
|33
|Austin Calitro
|Villanova
|6'0"
|240
|5.10
|280
|34
|Jimmy Gilbert
|Colorado
|6'5"
|230
|5.10
|281
|35
|James Onwualu
|Notre Dame
|6'1"
|232
|5.00
|302
|36
|Marcus Oliver
|Indiana
|6'1"
|240
|5.00
|303
|37
|Tau Lotulelei
|UNLV
|6'0"
|237
|5.00
|315
|38
|Pita Taumoepenu
|Utah
|6'1"
|245
|5.00
|332
Cornerbacks
Best Prospect: Quincy Wilson, Florida
Most NFL-Ready: Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State
Best Slot Cornerback: Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado
Best in Man Coverage: Wilson
Best in Zone Coverage: Gareon Conley, Ohio State
Most Potential: Lattimore
Biggest Bust Potential: Lattimore (injuries)
Biggest Sleeper: Fabian Moreau, UCLA
Highest Risk: Conley
Lowest Risk: Tre'Davious White, LSU
Editor's note: This big board was finalized prior to Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley being accused of sexual assault. Matt Miller and Bleacher Report will continue monitoring that fluid situation.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Quincy Wilson
|Florida
|6'1"
|211
|7.20
|9
|2
|Marshon Lattimore
|Ohio State
|6'0"
|193
|7.20
|10
|3
|Gareon Conley
|Ohio State
|6'0"
|195
|7.20
|11
|4
|Tre'Davious White
|LSU
|5'11"
|192
|6.99
|31
|5
|Chidobe Awuzie
|Colorado
|6'0"
|202
|6.99
|34
|6
|Sidney Jones
|Washington
|6'0"
|186
|6.99
|35
|7
|Marlon Humphrey
|Alabama
|6'0"
|197
|6.80
|39
|8
|Kevin King
|Washington
|6'3"
|200
|6.75
|40
|9
|Cordrea Tankersley
|Clemson
|6'1"
|199
|6.65
|51
|10
|Adoree Jackson
|USC
|5'10"
|186
|6.55
|57
|11
|Fabian Moreau
|UCLA
|6'0"
|206
|6.50
|65
|12
|Teez Tabor
|Florida
|6'0"
|199
|6.50
|76
|13
|Rasul Douglas
|West Virginia
|6'2"
|209
|6.25
|98
|14
|Cameron Sutton
|Tennessee
|5'11"
|186
|6.00
|111
|15
|Shaquill Griffin
|Central Florida
|6'0"
|194
|6.00
|112
|16
|Jourdan Lewis
|Michigan
|5'10"
|186
|6.00
|123
|17
|Corn Elder
|Miami (Fla.)
|5'10"
|180
|5.99
|129
|18
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Colorado
|6'2"
|190
|5.99
|137
|19
|Damontae Kazee
|San Diego State
|5'10"
|190
|5.99
|138
|20
|William Likely III
|Maryland
|5'7"
|175
|5.90
|153
|21
|Howard Wilson
|Houston
|6'0"
|185
|5.75
|171
|22
|Jalen Myrick
|Minnesota
|5'10"
|205
|5.70
|177
|23
|Nate Hairston
|Temple
|6'0"
|192
|5.50
|215
|24
|Brian Allen
|Utah
|6'3"
|215
|5.40
|220
|25
|Channing Stribling
|Michigan
|6'1"
|176
|5.40
|225
|26
|Brendan Langley
|Lamar
|6'0"
|193
|5.40
|232
|27
|Marquez White
|Florida State
|6'0"
|181
|5.30
|236
|28
|Chuck Clark
|Virginia Tech
|6'0"
|208
|5.30
|237
|29
|Jeremy Clark
|Michigan
|6'3"
|206
|5.30
|238
|30
|Ashton Lampkin
|Oklahoma State
|5'11"
|190
|5.30
|244
|31
|Aarion Penton
|Missouri
|5'9"
|177
|5.30
|246
|32
|Treston Decoud
|Oregon State
|6'2"
|208
|5.20
|272
|33
|Jack Tocho
|North Carolina State
|6'0"
|200
|5.10
|282
|34
|Sojourn Shelton
|Wisconsin
|5'9"
|170
|5.10
|283
|35
|Jeremy Cutrer
|Middle Tennessee
|6'1"
|170
|5.10
|288
|36
|Ezra Robinson
|Tennessee State
|6'1"
|180
|5.10
|289
|37
|Justin Thomas
|Georgia Tech
|5'11"
|185
|5.00
|297
|38
|Des Lawrence
|North Carolina
|6'0"
|185
|5.00
|304
|39
|Art Maulet
|Memphis
|5'10"
|189
|5.00
|305
|40
|Greg Mabin
|Iowa
|6'1"
|200
|5.00
|306
|41
|Tyquwan Glass
|Fresno State
|5'11"
|193
|5.00
|307
|42
|Michael Tyson
|Cincinnati
|6'2"
|201
|4.99
|351
|43
|Cole Luke
|Notre Dame
|5'11"
|193
|4.99
|379
|44
|Brad Watson
|Wake Forest
|6'0"
|200
|4.99
|380
|45
|Tony Bridges
|Mississippi
|6'0"
|186
|4.99
|381
Safeties
Best Prospect: Jamal Adams, LSU
Most NFL-Ready: Adams
Best in Coverage: Malik Hooker, Ohio State
Best Run Defender: Adams
Most Potential: Hooker
Biggest Bust Potential: Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
Biggest Sleeper: Tedric Thompson, Colorado
Highest Risk: Peppers
Lowest Risk: Adams
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Jamal Adams
|LSU
|6'0"
|214
|7.50
|4
|2
|Malik Hooker
|Ohio State
|6'1"
|206
|7.50
|6
|3
|Budda Baker
|Washington
|5'10"
|195
|6.99
|29
|4
|Jabrill Peppers
|Michigan
|5'11"
|213
|6.99
|33
|5
|Marcus Maye
|Florida
|6'0"
|210
|6.75
|44
|6
|Josh Jones
|North Carolina State
|6'1"
|220
|6.75
|47
|7
|Marcus Williams
|Utah
|6'1"
|202
|6.55
|60
|8
|Justin Evans
|Texas A&M
|6'0"
|199
|6.50
|69
|9
|Desmond King
|Iowa
|5'10"
|201
|6.50
|78
|10
|Obi Melifonwu
|Connecticut
|6'4"
|224
|6.30
|91
|11
|Tedric Thompson
|Colorado
|6'0"
|204
|6.20
|105
|12
|John Johnson
|Boston College
|6'0"
|202
|6.10
|108
|13
|Xavier Woods
|Louisiana Tech
|5'11"
|219
|6.00
|117
|14
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'1"
|208
|5.90
|150
|15
|Delano Hill
|Michigan
|6'1"
|216
|5.90
|152
|16
|Lorenzo Jerome
|Saint Francis
|5'11"
|190
|5.75
|169
|17
|Jadar Johnson
|Clemson
|6'0"
|210
|5.75
|170
|18
|Montae Nicholson
|Michigan State
|6'2"
|220
|5.60
|195
|19
|Eddie Jackson
|Alabama
|6'0"
|194
|5.50
|208
|20
|Nathan Gerry
|Nebraska
|6'2"
|220
|5.50
|212
|21
|Damarius Travis
|Minnesota
|6'1"
|206
|5.50
|213
|22
|Josh Harvey-Clemons
|Louisville
|6'4"
|228
|5.25
|263
|23
|David Jones
|Richmond
|6'2"
|210
|5.10
|284
|24
|Rudy Ford
|Auburn
|5'11"
|204
|5.00
|308
|25
|Fish Smithson
|Kansas
|5'11"
|190
|5.00
|326
|26
|Jamal Carter
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'1"
|218
|5.00
|331
|27
|Leon McQuay III
|USC
|6'2"
|185
|5.00
|336
|28
|Dymonte Thomas
|Michigan
|6'2"
|199
|4.99
|372
|29
|Yamen Sanders
|Montana
|6'4"
|210
|4.99
|373
Specialists
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Zane Gonzalez
|Arizona State
|6'0"
|190
|5.90
|151
|2
|Jake Elliott
|Memphis
|5'9"
|165
|5.40
|233
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|Overall
|1
|Matt Haack
|Arizona State
|6'1"
|185
|5.20
|274
|2
|Justin Vogel
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|215
|5.00
|329
|3
|Kenny Allen
|Michigan
|6'4"
|222
|5.00
|338
|4
|Cameron Johnston
|Ohio State
|5'11"
|195
|5.00
|342