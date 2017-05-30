Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil Reportedly Planning Arsenal Exit

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are both reportedly planning to leave Arsenal despite manager Arsene Wenger agreeing a new two-year deal.

According to Matt Hughes in the Times (h/t the Times' Henry Winter), Chilean Sanchez, who has a year remaining on his Gunners contract, is keen to move to Bayern Munich this summer, while Ozil is looking to run down the remaining 12 months on his deal and leave for free after the 2017-18 season.

Hughes added Arsenal have been trying to tie Ozil and Sanchez—arguably the club's two most important players—to new deals for almost two years, going as far to offer the pair £280,000 per week, more than double the wage of any other player.

However, it seems their attempts have now categorically failed and they are set to lose both stars.

German Ozil, 28, previously hinted his future at the club could depend on whether Wenger remained at the club, per Rob Draper of the Mail on Sunday.

Sanchez, also 28, has long, though, seemed set for the exit door at the Emirates Stadium having cut a frustrated figure in 2016-17 and attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea and Juventus, as well as Bayern, per Sam Wallace and Jason Burt in the Telegraph.

Despite Wenger being set to sign a new deal it is now reportedly inevitable that both Ozil and Sanchez will leave the club.

Arsenal's failure to finish in the top four of the 2016-17 Premier League table, and so qualify for next term's UEFA Champions League, is likely a key reason why neither star is prepared to sign a new deal.