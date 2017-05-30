Derek Carr Will Play out Contract If Extension Isn't Signed Before Training Camp

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will play out the final year of his deal without an extension if he can't agree to terms on a new contract before the start of the 2017 season.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Carr said he simply doesn't want negotiations to be a distraction once Week 1 rolls around.

"I wouldn't answer my phone," Carr said of discussing a deal once the season begins, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken.

Since April, Carr has maintained that he would like a deal to be completed before the Raiders begin preparations for the 2017 season.

"They've been talking a little bit to build it, but I'll let them handle that and hopefully it just gets done before training camp," Carr said before April's draft, according to CSN Bay Area's Scott Bair. "Because, once football, training camp starts, I won't even answer my phone if it has to do with that."

Weeks later, NFL.com's Michael Silver cited two sources who said Carr has "grown frustrated with the slow pace of discussions and is extremely eager to get the deal done before the start of training camp."

However, Carr told reporters on May 22 that he has "complete faith" a deal will get done within his preferred time frame, according to the Fresno Bee's Anthony Galaviz.

Carr, 26, is currently scheduled to earn a base salary of $977,519 in 2017.

Should the two sides fail to agree to terms on an extension at some point before the end of the league year, Carr will be an unrestricted free agent entering the spring of 2018.