LeBron James Talks Becoming All-Time Leading Playoff Scorer, 7th Straight Finals

LeBron James added to his impeccable resume Thursday by clinching his seventh straight trip to the NBA Finals and surpassing the great Michael Jordan as the all-time postseason scoring leader.

"I fell in love with the game because of Mike," James said, per Rachel Nichols of ESPN. Nichols noted James added it was most important he accomplished the feat "being me."

Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated shared more of James' comments on the comparisons with Jordan:

James needed 28 points to beat Jordan's postseason record of 5,987 and put up 35.

"For my name to come up in discussion with the greatest player of all time, it's like 'wow,'" James added, per Nicholas W. Goss of NESN.

A seventh straight trip to the Finals will put one's name in the discussion, and he commented on the achievement, calling himself "beyond blessed," via the NBA:

James and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers clinched their spot in the Finals with a 135-102 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. The game was never in doubt, and James ended the only remaining drama when he passed Jordan with a three-pointer in the third quarter.

He finished 13-of-18 from the field and just missed a triple-double (eight rebounds and eight assists) because he spent the entire fourth quarter on the bench with the win well in hand.

The Cavaliers will now face the Golden State Warriors for the third straight NBA Finals.

The two sides split the past two matchups, and Cleveland is the defending champion. James made the most profound argument for himself as the greatest of all time when he led the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 series deficit against the 73-win Warriors last year with 41 points in Game 5, 41 points in Game 6 and a triple-double in Game 7.

A fourth title and second straight Finals win over mighty Golden State would be a serious statement.