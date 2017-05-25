Inside Football: Man United's Pursuit of Antoine Griezmann and James Rodriguez

0 of 4

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho completed his master plan by winning the Europa League with a 2-0 triumph over Ajax, and Manchester United will be playing in the Champions League next season.

Now for the next stage of his United reign: a major spend in the summer transfer window.

The top priority remains clear and Antoine Griezmann is very likely to join. The player himself has rated the chance as six out of 10 but in light of Thursday night's success there seems little now to stand in the way of him making the switch.

Griezmann will be joined by five or six other new signings, and in this week's Inside Football I focus on the pursuit of James Rodriguez.

There is also news on new signings at Newcastle, a move for Fulham's Tom Cairney and a look at how Manuel Lanzini's summer could unfold.