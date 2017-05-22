Antoine Griezmann Says Manchester United Transfer Is 'Possible'

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann has admitted a transfer to Manchester United is possible, but he remains undecided about leaving Atletico Madrid at present.

French football presenter Darren Tulett confirmed the striker said he is a big fan of David Beckham but is yet to decide whether he will switch to the Red Devils or stay in Spain.

The France international has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford, and his comments are a hint as to where he might be playing next term.

Griezmann said there is a six out of 10 chance he will arrive in the Premier League with United, per B/R Football:

The 26-year-old has once again been Atleti's star player, scoring 16 goals in La Liga and a further six in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.com.

United have had a huge problem scoring goals this season and are desperate to purchase a world-class striker.