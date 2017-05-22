    Antoine Griezmann Says Manchester United Transfer Is 'Possible'

    Atletico de Madrid's forward Griezmann runs during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on May 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / OSCAR DEL POZO (Photo credit should read OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)
    OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

    Antoine Griezmann has admitted a transfer to Manchester United is possible, but he remains undecided about leaving Atletico Madrid at present.

    French football presenter Darren Tulett confirmed the striker said he is a big fan of David Beckham but is yet to decide whether he will switch to the Red Devils or stay in Spain.

    The France international has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford, and his comments are a hint as to where he might be playing next term.

    Griezmann said there is a six out of 10 chance he will arrive in the Premier League with United, per B/R Football:

    The 26-year-old has once again been Atleti's star player, scoring 16 goals in La Liga and a further six in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.com.

    United have had a huge problem scoring goals this season and are desperate to purchase a world-class striker.