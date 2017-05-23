Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Says Team Has 'Unfinished Business' with Cavaliers

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors finished their Western Conference Finals sweep of the San Antonio Spurs on Monday with a 129-115 victory, but owner Joe Lacob was already looking ahead to a potential Finals rematch.

"I don't care who we play, but my preference is Cleveland," he said, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated. "We have some unfinished business."

Lacob also said, "we were the better team," per Marcus Thompson II of the Mercury News. "We need a chance to go in there and prove that."

An argument can be made Golden State—which beat Cleveland in the 2015 Finals—was the better team in last year's showdown despite famously blowing a 3-1 lead.

The Warriors appeared to be steamrolling their way to a title after setting an NBA record with 73 regular-season wins, but Andrew Bogut suffered an injury after just eight minutes in Game 5. What's more, Draymond Green was already suspended for what could have been the closeout contest in Oracle Arena.

Minus Green and Bogut as formidable defensive counters, LeBron James (41) and Kyrie Irving (41) combined for 82 points in Cleveland's Game 5 win. James took over the series from there and scored 41 points again in Game 6 and notched a triple-double in a Game 7 victory that also saw Irving drill the decisive three.

The Warriors now get plenty of rest to ensure they will be full strength this time around while Cleveland deals with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals (the Cavaliers lead 2-1). ESPN highlighted just how difficult it will be for Cleveland to handle the Golden State juggernaut again, especially with Kevin Durant in tow this year:

The Cavaliers still have the James and Irving combination that did the trick last season, but the Warriors will be playing with a major chip on their collective shoulder in the rematch if Lacob's comments were any indication.