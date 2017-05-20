NBA Playoffs 2017: Updated Conference Finals Schedule and Picks Entering Weekend

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The words "collision course" come to mind when watching this year's NBA playoffs. The Golden State Warriors are 10-0 against their Western Conference competition thus far, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are similarly 10-0 against their Eastern Conference foes.

Is there anything that could prevent the Warriors and Cavaliers from meeting in the NBA Finals for the third straight year? Aside from major injuries to key players (knock on wood), both teams should easily get the two more wins they need to meet in the championship round.

However, the squads still have to get out on the court to finish off their conference final opponents. The Cavs have to dispose of an up-and-down Boston Celtics squad, while the Warriors need to finish off a San Antonio Spurs team that can be very dangerous when its best player is on the floor and healthy.

Let's take a look at the remaining schedules for these series and make predictions for the rest of these matchups.

No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers (Cavaliers lead 2-0)

Game 1: Cavaliers at Celtics (117-104 CLE)

Game 2: Cavaliers at Celtics (130-86 CLE)

Game 3: Celtics at Cavaliers on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET (Sun., May 21)

Game 4: Celtics at Cavaliers on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET (Tue., May 23)

*Game 5: Cavaliers at Celtics on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET (Thu., May 25)

*Game 6: Celtics at Cavaliers on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET (Sat., May 27)

*Game 7: Cavaliers at Celtics on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET (Mon., May 29)

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 2 San Antonio Spurs (Warriors lead 2-0)



Game 1: Spurs at Warriors (GSW 113-111)

Game 2: Spurs at Warriors (GSW 136-100)

Game 3: Warriors at Spurs on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET (Sat., May 20)

Game 4: Warriors at Spurs on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET (Mon., May 22)

*Game 5: Spurs at Warriors on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET (Wed., May 24)

*Game 6: Warriors at Spurs on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET (Fri., May 26)

*Game 7: Spurs at Warriors on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET (Sun., May 28)

Note: *Game played if necessary

Picks for Rest of Conference Finals

Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Most people expected the Cavaliers to be a strong favorite against the Celtics. The degree that Cleveland destroyed Boston on the road in the first two games of this series was a bit of a surprise, though.

LeBron James' squad jumped out to second-half leads of 28 and 50 points, respectively, in Games 1 and 2, before coasting to effortless victories. James himself was a monster, too—he shredded Boston for averages of 34.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, 3.0 steals per game on 61.9 percent shooting from the field.

According to one statistic, his individual excellence in this year's playoffs has reached Michael Jordan levels, NBA.com/Stats tweeted:

More importantly, James' team looks on the verge of representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals for a seventh straight season. He's won 34 of his last 38 playoff games against Eastern Conference opponents (16-1 at home in that stretch), and he's 21-0 in all playoff series when his team takes a 2-0 lead, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

All of this paints a picture of the Cavs likely closing out the Celtics in four games by holding serve in both of their home games. The fact that Celtics All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas left Game 2 with a right hip strain, according to the team, doesn't bode well, either.

Throw out your concerns about Cleveland's poor defense throughout the regular season. The Cavs, led by LeBron, have officially flipped a switch, and aren't about to flip it back in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Author's pick: Cavaliers in 4

Warriors vs. Spurs

One specific play by the Warriors' Zaza Pachulia early in the second half of Game 1 took most of the entertainment value out of this series. Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard stepped back for a long two-point jumper on the left baseline before Pachulia slid under him, causing Leonard to re-injured a sprained left ankle.

Leonard promptly left the game with his 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and the Spurs ended up blowing the 23-point lead they held when their superstar went to the locker room. You can be the judge of Pachulia's intent on this angle of the play from the ABC broadcast, courtesy of the San Jose Mercury News' Anthony Slater:



Game 2 played out predictably with Leonard on the sidelines, as the Warriors built a big lead early and kept extending it throughout the contest. They ended up winning 136-100.

The Spurs' official injury report lists Leonard as questionable for Game 3. San Antonio's ability to win at least a game in this series rides on his health—the Spurs aren't going to overcome a team in a single playoff game with four 2017 NBA All-Stars without one of their own, no matter how cunning San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich is.

If Leonard plays and looks at least close to himself, the Spurs' chances at winning one of their two upcoming home games increase exponentially. He's their best player on both ends of the floor and makes things easier for teammates by letting them settle into smaller roles.

However, knowing the Spurs' cautious approach to injuries and the importance of Leonard's long-term health, there's a very good chance the team sits him for the rest of this series. Beating a stacked Golden State squad in the series with Leonard at 80 percent is nearly impossible, anyway, so the team will definitely take that into account.

Author's pick: Warriors in 4 (in 5 if Leonard suits up and is close to 100 percent for Game 3)

