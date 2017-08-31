Lucas Perez Rejoins Deportivo La Coruna in Loan Deal from Arsenal

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Deportivo La Coruna snapped up Arsenal forward Lucas Perez on Thursday, with the Spaniard putting pen to paper on a loan deal to rejoin his former team.

Arsenal confirmed the move via the club's official website.

Perez has only spent one season with the Gunners after arriving on a reported £17.1 million deal from Deportivo.

However, despite joining Arsenal on the back of the most productive campaign of his career—in which he racked up 19 goals and 11 assists in all competitions—he quickly became a forgotten man at the Emirates Stadium.

The 28-year-old was handed just 21 appearances by manager Arsene Wenger, with only nine being starts, playing a total of 948 minutes overall.

Perez was not helped by Alexis Sanchez shining after being moved to a centre-forward role nor Olivier Giroud's strong form as the first-choice alternative, while Danny Welbeck's return to fitness midway through the season only pushed him further down the pecking order.

Bleacher Report's James McNicholas felt the end was nigh when he was not even named on the bench against relegated Sunderland in the penultimate Premier League game of last season:

Alexandre Lacazette's arrival this summer was the final nail in the coffin of his brief Arsenal career.

Despite his lack of playing time, Perez was still able to produce impressive numbers, per Squawka Football:

He also grabbed a goal and an assist apiece in a solitary La Liga appearance for Deportivo in August prior to his move. Including that match, he contributed a goal or an assist every 74 minutes he was on the field.

Perez is not only a clinical finisher with excellent movement, but he's also a technically adept and creative forward who can fashion opportunities for his team-mates in the final third.

He deserved a much better chance to showcase his talents than he received at Arsenal, but Depor can give him a platform to do so and should benefit as a result.