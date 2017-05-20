The 10 Things Arsene Wenger Has Said That Have Most Incensed Arsenal Fans

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The relationship between Arsene Wenger and the Arsenal fans has grown particularly strained in recent years. That's obviously largely down to results on the field, although often what Wenger says in his press conferences can prove just as infuriating.

For this piece, we spoke to an array of Arsenal fans to get their nominations for the most irritating thing Wenger has said during his time with the Gunners. We've narrowed a broad selection down to a final list of 10. Some are one-off quotes, while others have grown grating as a consequence of constant repetition.

Read on to discover the Wenger quotes that have most incensed Arsenal's volatile fanbase.

1. His explanation of the sale of Robin van Persie

The decision to sell Van Persie to Manchester United was extremely painful for most Arsenal fans to bear. However, it was compounded by Wenger's latter admission that he knew letting United acquire Van Persie would win them the title.

In January 2013, he told the Daily Mail:

"You know when you sell Robin van Persie to Manchester United, that (they lead the league) will be the case. Robin is one of the best strikers in the world and you know he will score goals for them."

Arsenal fans would far rather have seen Wenger hold Van Persie to the final year of his contract than allow him to depart and strengthen a rival.

2. The Fourth-place trophy

Back in 2012, Wenger first uttered the fateful phrase "the first trophy is to finish in the top four," as noted by The Guardian's Louise Taylor.

Declaring that Champions League qualification was effectively the equivalent of silverware was a misstep in the eyes of most Arsenal fans. Ultimately, it's trophies that fans remember fondly—not entry into a European competition the club stand little chance of winning.

It will be interesting to see how Wenger spins things if, as seems likely, Arsenal miss out on the top four this season.

3. "Like a new signing"

This has become one of Wenger's catchphrases. Arsenal are infamous for losing players to long-term injuries, and Wenger has an irritating habit of declaring those players returning to fitness as "like a new signing."

In January 2009, for example, he hailed a returning quartet as comparable to brand new players, telling Arsenal's website:

"We are open [to any transfer deals] but do not forget that we have Tomas Rosicky, Cesc Fabregas and Theo Walcott who are all creative and offensive players. They will come back at some stage. Eduardo has recovered very well and his coming back will be like a new signing as well. He will be back in two to three weeks [in the first team].

"That is like being on a transfer market for us."

The problem is that these players all return with the same physical frailties that caused them to get injured in the first place. Arsenal have been guilty of relying on brittle players for too long.

4. Killing Denilson

Wenger's tendency to indulge sub-par players and eschew world-class signings is clearly a bone of contention between the Arsenal fans and their manager.

Perhaps the most crystalline evidence for this came in October 2009, when he told FourFourTwo:

"I have been criticised for not hiring Xabi Alonso or Gareth Barry. But if I signed them, I would have killed Alex Song, Abou Diaby and Denilson."

Wenger's faith in that particular trio proved utterly misplaced. How Arsenal fans must wish Wenger had instead brought in Alonso, who has gone on to become an indisputably brilliant midfielder.

5. What does a director of football do?

This is the most recent entry into Wenger's hall of interview infamy. With rumours circulating that Arsenal might be interested in appointing a director of football, Wenger dismissed the notion out of hand.

He told Jeremy Wilson of The Telegraph:

"I don't know what director of football means. Is it somebody who stands in the road and directs play right and left? I don't understand and I never did understand what it means."

Wenger is being wilfully obstructive here. He must see the benefit a sporting director could offer Arsenal, especially when it comes to managing the transition from the manager's eventual departure.

6. Anything about "mental strength"

No manager references the "mental strength" of his team more than Wenger, and yet curiously few teams seem quite so psychologically fragile.

Wenger's tendency to talk up the character of his team is bizarre—it almost seems like a confidence trick intended to instil belief in his players. If that is the case, it's safe to say that for the most part it's proved unsuccessful.

7. "How many games have you managed?"

As Wenger has become increasingly embattled at Arsenal, he has begun taking pot-shots back at his critics. A common refrain is to challenge those questioning by asking them what their football credentials are.

In November 2012, following a disappointing draw against Aston Villa, Wenger fired back, per Goal.com:

"Look, I have managed for 30 years at the top level and I have to convince you I can manage the team?

"How many games have you managed? I promise you if you manage one I will sit in the stands and chant 'you know what you are doing!'"

These words are seen as indicative of Wenger's mounting arrogance and dismissiveness of the opinions of media—and fans.

8. The dreaded "handbrake"

This might just be Wenger's favourite football phrase. Every disappointing Arsenal result is met with the metaphorical explanation that the Gunners simply had the handbrake on.

It was used most recently after the draw with Manchester City, with Wenger telling James Olley of the Evening Standard: "I feared that we could start with the handbrake on because of the pressure we are under"—indeed, the Gunners conceded after just five minutes. That damned handbrake.

9. "We nearly signed…"

For a man who typically plays his cards close to his chest in the transfer market, Wenger has an interesting habit of declaring how close he came to signing various players.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have all been featured in Wenger's retrospective speculation, but perhaps the most infamous example is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Arsenal's official smartphone sponsor, Huawei (h/t Daily Mail), Wenger said:

"My biggest regret, I was so close, to signing Cristiano Ronaldo, and not only did I not get him, he signed for Manchester United, so that of course still hurts today."

In some ways, Arsenal fans would rather not know. Telling them about the near-misses simply raises more questions about Arsenal's capacity to be efficient in the transfer market.

10. Saying nothing

Sometimes Wenger can frustrate the Arsenal fans with his refusal to divulge any information. That's particularly evident at the moment, when he regularly bats away questions on his own future.

Wenger's refusal to clarify his position is now contributing directly to the toxic uncertainty around the club. It remains to be seen whether he'll walk away at the end of the season, or stay on to potentially add more maddening quotes to his list.