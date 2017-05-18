Derek Carr Contract Extension Will Get Done, Raiders GM Says

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said he has faith a long-term contract extension will get done with quarterback Derek Carr at some point this offseason.

"I see Derek every day. We have a great relationship and communicate very well," McKenzie said Wednesday in an interview with 95.7 The Game (via Scott Blair of CSN Bay Area). "That's not going to be an issue at all.

"As far as the contracts go, I don't like discussing contracts outside these walls. I kind of keep that as my mantra, to keep that in-house. But the bottom line is that we love Derek and we want to keep him. We're going to everything to make sure this contract gets done."

NFL.com's Michael Silver reported Wednesday that Carr is becoming frustrated with the pace of negotiations. The Pro Bowler is said to want a long-term deal before reporting to training camp this summer.

Carr, 26, threw for 3,937 yards and 28 touchdowns against six interceptions in 2016. He is heading into the last year of his rookie deal, which calls for a $977,519 base salary next season, per Spotrac.

The Raiders, as do all NFL teams, have options here. They can franchise-tag Carr next offseason to avoid losing him in free agency, which is the likeliest scenario if the two sides are unable to come to terms. That risks a Kirk Cousins scenario, by which the player becomes a little alienated by the team's hesitance to sign a long-term deal.

Carr suffered a fractured fibula during Oakland's Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He missed the final game of the regular season and the Raiders' playoff loss to the Houston Texans, their first appearance in more than a decade.

"I feel great," Carr told reporters in April. "I've been running, jumping, throwing, cutting, everything, so I'm ready to rock. I'm ready to do absolutely everything."

Silver reported one snag could be Carr's desire to push guaranteed money to the latter portion of his contract. The Raiders are slated to move to Las Vegas, which has no state tax, sometime between 2018 and 2020. Compared to California's state tax, which ranks among the highest in the nation, Carr would reap the most financial reward by having his guarantees come later.